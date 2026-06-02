Turn Simple Dollar Tree Boxes Into Stylish Wall Decor With A Modern Twist
A good Dollar Tree run can stock you up on basic essentials and even provide the materials you need for creative DIYs. But if you don't know what you're looking for, there could be Dollar Tree decor items you're overlooking. Some of the items that turn out to be stunning decor start out not looking like much. Take the Crafter's Square Wood Box. It's a simple unfinished wood box with a lot of potential, and the TikTok account 2sistersstory proves that by DIYing a stylish, modern wall decor piece using the box, a Crafter's Square MDF Wood Plank Board, and an LED light. It's part wall decor, part wall sconce.
The straight lines of both the box and the plank give the finished product that classic modern look — clean, uncomplicated lines with little embellishment. And the coat of black paint over the wood pieces adds to the modern aesthetic, while delivering a dash of drama. Of course, there are plenty of Dollar Tree DIYs that make stunning wall art on a budget, but this one incorporates the bonus of lighting up your space. While you're at Dollar Tree, grab a pack of LED Push Lights for the illumination portion.
Beyond the modern appeal, this DIY wooden wall sconce is also inexpensive and simple to make. You can use hot glue or wood glue to hold the pieces together, so you won't need any tools or metal fasteners. If you don't want to mess with adding hangers to the back of the planks, Command strips should do the trick.
Transform basic wood into modern lighted show pieces
Step one is to glue the wooden box to the plank background. Position it about ¼ to ⅓ of the way down from the top of the plank with the box turned upside down. Before you glue it, hold the box in place to determine your preferred placement. Once you're happy with the positioning, apply glue to one side the box, and press it in place.
While the original orients the plank vertically, you could try it horizontally, either with the box centered or offset to one side. If the rectangular plank is a little too perfect for your taste, use an oval wood plaque or a Crafter's Square Round Plywood piece for contrast. Or, soften the sharp edges of the plank with sandpaper or a router, if you have one.
Once the glue is dry, spray paint all surfaces of the wall decor. Go for black like the inspiration project if you want it to stand out. Glossy white also fits the modern vibe and helps brighten up the space. Modern decor usually doesn't have a lot of embellishments, but you can dress the piece up however you like. Wood trim around the edges is one simple idea. Then, install the LED light inside the box — it's self-adhesive, so it's easy to install. Use Command strips to put the decor on the wall and enjoy! If you're ready to tackle another illuminating project, try a dazzling Dollar Tree DIY to light up your outdoor entertaining space.