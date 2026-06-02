Turn Simple Dollar Tree Boxes Into Stylish Wall Decor With A Modern Twist

A good Dollar Tree run can stock you up on basic essentials and even provide the materials you need for creative DIYs. But if you don't know what you're looking for, there could be Dollar Tree decor items you're overlooking. Some of the items that turn out to be stunning decor start out not looking like much. Take the Crafter's Square Wood Box. It's a simple unfinished wood box with a lot of potential, and the TikTok account 2sistersstory proves that by DIYing a stylish, modern wall decor piece using the box, a Crafter's Square MDF Wood Plank Board, and an LED light. It's part wall decor, part wall sconce.

The straight lines of both the box and the plank give the finished product that classic modern look — clean, uncomplicated lines with little embellishment. And the coat of black paint over the wood pieces adds to the modern aesthetic, while delivering a dash of drama. Of course, there are plenty of Dollar Tree DIYs that make stunning wall art on a budget, but this one incorporates the bonus of lighting up your space. While you're at Dollar Tree, grab a pack of LED Push Lights for the illumination portion.

Beyond the modern appeal, this DIY wooden wall sconce is also inexpensive and simple to make. You can use hot glue or wood glue to hold the pieces together, so you won't need any tools or metal fasteners. If you don't want to mess with adding hangers to the back of the planks, Command strips should do the trick.