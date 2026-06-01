Don't Toss Old Jar Lids — Make Adorable DIY Wall Decor Instead
Step one: Wrestle with that pasta sauce jar to get the lid to come off. Step two: Put that finally removed lid off to the side for repurposing. Wait, don't tell us you just toss the jar lids when you can reuse old jar lids to create unique pieces like hanging storage! If you're not taking advantage of even the simplest and smallest recyclables as cheap DIY material, you're missing out. TikTok creator @dusty.hues shows just how beautifully you can transform ugly duckling lids into stunning wall decor — and your guests will never guess it once kept salsa inside the jar.
For this project, the creator essentially uses the edge of the lid as a frame to highlight her pink bow design, which she paints and embroiders onto fabric and mounts on a cardboard circle. But the beauty is that you can switch it up to any design that makes sense for your space. If paint and embroidery aren't your jam, use other embellishments to decorate the fabric, like patches, fabric markers, or fabric shapes pieced together. Or, skip the fabric completely and decorate a piece of cardboard or a small round wood block.
There's also room to embellish the frame created by the lid. A simple upgrade is painting the lid to complement the design. Or, add small gemstones, wood beads, lace, ribbon, or other materials around the edge to create the feeling you want. Take advantage of this and many other ways to use lids from old jars to create custom decor pieces.
Frame mini works of art with old jar lids
Cut a cardboard circle that's slightly smaller than the lid — that leaves a bit of the edge showing to create the frame. If you're using fabric, cut a circle that's a little bigger than the cardboard. Whether you're creating your artwork on fabric or another material, sketch out the shape first. Simple designs are easiest to decorate and fit well on small jar lids. To follow the original method, paint the details within the outline. Then, stitch the outline of the shape with embroidery thread.
To assemble the piece, use a running stitch around the edge of the fabric to cinch it around the cardboard circle. Hot glue the cardboard to the lid. If you put the decorations onto cardboard or wood, glue that piece to the metal lid. Then, finish the lid frame embellishments. The original project features faux pearls around the front edge of the lid, creating depth for the frame. To change the silhouette, attach the embellishments along the outer edge instead to give it a bit of a scalloped look.
@dusty.hues
I turned an old jar lid into a CUTEST bow wall hanging 🎀 Don't throw away your old jar lids! 🫙 Watch me turn this trash into a sparkling bow wall hanging 💖 Perfect for your room or as a gift 🎀✨ #DIYHomeDecor #Upcycle #CraftTok #CuteDIY #BudgetDecor
To hang the finished mini artwork, simply add a loop of ribbon to the back. Or, take inspiration from this DIY hanging photo display, which connects multiple lids vertically to create a longer decor piece. This decor can be displayed on the wall directly, or connect several on a wide ribbon to create a garland-style display. Alternatively, adding a magnet to the back makes it perfect for dressing up your fridge.