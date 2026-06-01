Don't Toss Old Jar Lids — Make Adorable DIY Wall Decor Instead

Step one: Wrestle with that pasta sauce jar to get the lid to come off. Step two: Put that finally removed lid off to the side for repurposing. Wait, don't tell us you just toss the jar lids when you can reuse old jar lids to create unique pieces like hanging storage! If you're not taking advantage of even the simplest and smallest recyclables as cheap DIY material, you're missing out. TikTok creator @dusty.hues shows just how beautifully you can transform ugly duckling lids into stunning wall decor — and your guests will never guess it once kept salsa inside the jar.

For this project, the creator essentially uses the edge of the lid as a frame to highlight her pink bow design, which she paints and embroiders onto fabric and mounts on a cardboard circle. But the beauty is that you can switch it up to any design that makes sense for your space. If paint and embroidery aren't your jam, use other embellishments to decorate the fabric, like patches, fabric markers, or fabric shapes pieced together. Or, skip the fabric completely and decorate a piece of cardboard or a small round wood block.

There's also room to embellish the frame created by the lid. A simple upgrade is painting the lid to complement the design. Or, add small gemstones, wood beads, lace, ribbon, or other materials around the edge to create the feeling you want. Take advantage of this and many other ways to use lids from old jars to create custom decor pieces.