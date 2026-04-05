Reuse Old Jar Lids To Create Unique Hanging Storage For Your Entryway
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Whether you're into canning or not, chances are you've got a lot of jar lids kicking around that will eventually wind up in the trash. From pickles and preserves to jams and jellies and beyond, America goes through more than 80 million tons of packaging and containers each year, making it important to find new and innovative ways to upcycle when possible. Fortunately, with a little DIY can-do attitude and some glue, you can reuse what would be trash into nearly free entryway storage treasure. There are many genius ways to use lids from old jars instead of tossing them, but this one is so stinkin' cute that you'll wish you'd thought of it before.
The premise behind this crafty project is simply forming a hanging wall decoration from jar lids that have been lined with printed paper. Thanks to hooks, the decor doubles as a holder for keys, work lanyards, and any other small items that would get lost otherwise. It adds an extra layer of storage to a small entryway, and is easy to customize to suit any interior design aesthetic you've got happening in your home. You can even repurpose old jar lids to create adorable kitchen wall decor to hang oven mitts, or use it as a hanging jewelry organizer in the bedroom. There's no end to the versatility of this low-cost jar lid DIY.
Repurposing jar lids into a hanging key holder
To get your new entryway DIY off the ground, you'll need a few supplies, including six or more jar lids of any size, scrapbook paper, a hot glue gun and glue, tiny key hooks like Jamiikury Bronze Ceiling Hooks, scissors, and twine or ribbon for hanging. You may also choose to customize the lining of your lids by using pretty printed napkins and decoupage glue like Mod Podge instead of scrapbook paper, or paint them and skip the paper altogether. This is a neat hack to use if you've been wondering how to create an entryway when your home doesn't have one, giving the illusion of that inner porch area without the major renovation.
Trace the jar lids onto the backs of your chosen scrapbook paper designs, cut them out, and insert them. Use a dab of hot glue to make them stick inside if they don't stay put. Glue the sides of three tops together into a row, and three more above those. Screw three tiny key hooks to the bottom, one for each lid. If the top of the screw pokes up, add a little hot glue to cover the sharp point. Glue the twine or ribbon to the top for hanging, and mount it to the wall using a renter-friendly adhesive hanger like Command Satin Brass Hooks, or by looping it over a nail in the wall. All that's left is to enjoy your new, inexpensive, and eco-friendly entryway decor-storage combo.