Reuse Old Jar Lids To Create Unique Hanging Storage For Your Entryway

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Whether you're into canning or not, chances are you've got a lot of jar lids kicking around that will eventually wind up in the trash. From pickles and preserves to jams and jellies and beyond, America goes through more than 80 million tons of packaging and containers each year, making it important to find new and innovative ways to upcycle when possible. Fortunately, with a little DIY can-do attitude and some glue, you can reuse what would be trash into nearly free entryway storage treasure. There are many genius ways to use lids from old jars instead of tossing them, but this one is so stinkin' cute that you'll wish you'd thought of it before.

The premise behind this crafty project is simply forming a hanging wall decoration from jar lids that have been lined with printed paper. Thanks to hooks, the decor doubles as a holder for keys, work lanyards, and any other small items that would get lost otherwise. It adds an extra layer of storage to a small entryway, and is easy to customize to suit any interior design aesthetic you've got happening in your home. You can even repurpose old jar lids to create adorable kitchen wall decor to hang oven mitts, or use it as a hanging jewelry organizer in the bedroom. There's no end to the versatility of this low-cost jar lid DIY.