Ditch Crammed Kitchen Drawers: Here's A Smarter Way To Fold And Store Dish Towels

The pot is boiling over, your hands are wet, and the timer is going off. It's a classic scenario in a home kitchen at dinner time. And what you need right now is a clean kitchen towel that's ready to save the day. Unfortunately, the towel drawer is jammed with semi-folded fabric that's all tangled up and holding the drawer closed. If this sounds familiar, borrow an idea from TikTok creator @smallstuffemily. She uses a simple but effective folding and rolling technique to keep kitchen towels in neat little bundles, so your drawer stays organized.

Every kitchen needs an ample supply of towels — keep at least 10on the ready at all times, with more waiting in the wings, especially if you cook at home frequently. The problem is finding the room to store them and keeping that area from becoming a jumbled mess. With this technique, you end up with a little flap that you can tuck into place to keep the towel folded. The towels create little bundles about the width of a small kitchen drawer. Line them up in the drawer, so you can easily grab one without pulling out multiple towels.

You don't need any special tools or to make any modifications to the towels (although you may want to add snaps to help keep kitchen towels off the floor when you hang them). And this isn't some super complicated folding technique that requires expert origami-style skills to accomplish. In fact, it won't take much longer than other folding methods, and you can teach the rest of your family to do it, too, so everyone can help.