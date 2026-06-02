Ditch Crammed Kitchen Drawers: Here's A Smarter Way To Fold And Store Dish Towels
The pot is boiling over, your hands are wet, and the timer is going off. It's a classic scenario in a home kitchen at dinner time. And what you need right now is a clean kitchen towel that's ready to save the day. Unfortunately, the towel drawer is jammed with semi-folded fabric that's all tangled up and holding the drawer closed. If this sounds familiar, borrow an idea from TikTok creator @smallstuffemily. She uses a simple but effective folding and rolling technique to keep kitchen towels in neat little bundles, so your drawer stays organized.
Every kitchen needs an ample supply of towels — keep at least 10on the ready at all times, with more waiting in the wings, especially if you cook at home frequently. The problem is finding the room to store them and keeping that area from becoming a jumbled mess. With this technique, you end up with a little flap that you can tuck into place to keep the towel folded. The towels create little bundles about the width of a small kitchen drawer. Line them up in the drawer, so you can easily grab one without pulling out multiple towels.
You don't need any special tools or to make any modifications to the towels (although you may want to add snaps to help keep kitchen towels off the floor when you hang them). And this isn't some super complicated folding technique that requires expert origami-style skills to accomplish. In fact, it won't take much longer than other folding methods, and you can teach the rest of your family to do it, too, so everyone can help.
Fold and roll kitchen towels into neat bundles
This method works best on a clean countertop or a similar solid surface to make the folding easier. Place the towel on the surface, printed side down, vertically in front of you. As you're folding, set aside any older pieces, so you can find other ways to use the old towels instead of tossing them. Fold the top left corner across to the right side to form a triangle shape with the top of the towel. Bring the remaining left side of the towel straight across to the right side, aligning the edges. Fold the bottom edge up toward the middle and line it up with the top edge of the left side you just folded. Now, fold over about an inch across the bottom, and start folding or rolling up to the top of the towel. Tuck the little point at the end into the rest of the roll to secure the towel.
@smallstuffemily
A quick towel folding tutorial for your Saturday! Here's how I fold my kitchen towels to fit in this shallow kitchen drawer. Rolling them up keeps things nice and neat and easy to see them all without digging through stacked towels and making a mess. These @GEOMETRY tea towels are my very tavorite. the our towees we sise anymore! They come in so many cute designs for every season and I'm crushing on these Valentine themed ones. Click the link in my bio and tap this photo to shop these towels, and use code EmilyC15 for 15% off.🙌🏻 (Affiliate) geometryhouse, #geometryfamily #geometryambassador #geometrystack
These perfectly rolled tubes line up well inside a kitchen drawer. Align them either direction, depending on the drawer size. Or, buy a small plastic bin that fits the width of the towels to keep them contained within a larger drawer. This towel-folding technique works for other storage methods, too. If you don't have the drawer space, try a Dollar Tree DIY to store dish towels in a decorative basket instead of filling your drawers. The tucked ends and compact bundles will stay neatly rolled when placed upright in the basket, so you can easily grab what you need.