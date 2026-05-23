Not Clips, Not Hooks: Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor With This Fast & Easy DIY
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How many times has your kitchen towel slid right off the stove handle? It's a common spot to keep them — the handle acts as a makeshift towel bar without any extra hardware, and it keeps the towels easily accessible while you cook. But the slippery surface and the fact that you might open and close the door frequently can also make it difficult to keep the towels in place. The last thing you want to do is continue using the cloth after it lands on your germy kitchen floor.
One simple way to stop the towels from falling is by adding snaps. It's similar to this cute kitchen towel folding hack but with no tying required. By installing the snaps near the top corners, you can drape the towel partially over the bar and wrap the edges around to connect the snap parts.
Adding snaps to fabric is surprisingly easy, but you will need the tools to do it. A set, like this Pigory Metal Snap Button Kit, comes with several snap options and the fastener pliers you need to attach them. You can choose from a variety of colors and finishes, from simple plastic designs to glam touches, like these K Kwokker Pearl Snaps. The snaps show when your towels are on display, so pick an option that looks good with the fabric.
Add snaps to kitchen towels to keep them secure
This is one of the fastest hacks to keep kitchen towels from falling. All you need to do is use the fastener pliers to attach the two parts of the snap onto the towel. Decide which side of the towel you want to show at the front to create the little holder. Secure the snap button part in opposite corners at the top so that the components — the snap cover and the part that you press it into — are on the side that you want to show.
To hang the towel, lay it flat over the oven handle with the snap end to the back. The back end should hang down about 6 inches below the bar (but you can play with the positioning). Grab the two corners, and wrap them around to the front of the towel. Secure the snap parts and fan out the fabric to make it look pretty.
You can use the towels around other bars, too. Combine it with a magnetic towel bar, to a space-saving way to keep towels off countertops. Adding snaps to all of your towels makes it easy to secure them all in place in seconds. Since the only change you're making is adding the snap, you can still wash the towels like normal. And, you can easily unsnap it if you need to wipe up a spill.