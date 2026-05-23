Not Clips, Not Hooks: Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor With This Fast & Easy DIY

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How many times has your kitchen towel slid right off the stove handle? It's a common spot to keep them — the handle acts as a makeshift towel bar without any extra hardware, and it keeps the towels easily accessible while you cook. But the slippery surface and the fact that you might open and close the door frequently can also make it difficult to keep the towels in place. The last thing you want to do is continue using the cloth after it lands on your germy kitchen floor.

One simple way to stop the towels from falling is by adding snaps. It's similar to this cute kitchen towel folding hack but with no tying required. By installing the snaps near the top corners, you can drape the towel partially over the bar and wrap the edges around to connect the snap parts.

Adding snaps to fabric is surprisingly easy, but you will need the tools to do it. A set, like this Pigory Metal Snap Button Kit, comes with several snap options and the fastener pliers you need to attach them. You can choose from a variety of colors and finishes, from simple plastic designs to glam touches, like these K Kwokker Pearl Snaps. The snaps show when your towels are on display, so pick an option that looks good with the fabric.