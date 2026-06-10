Transform An Old Kitchen Pot Into Stylish Decor With This Fun DIY Idea

When your trusty pot has cooked its last batch of stew, your instincts might be to toss it. Not only is that option bad for the environment, but it also deprives your home of some really amazing, creative decor pieces that cost you very little to create. In fact, you can repurpose all types of cookware — just look at all the ways to use old bread pans. YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz offers a prime example by turning an old pot with a broken handle into the cutest elevated planter.

The inspiration starts with a metallic pot with double handles, but you can use any type of pot. A small metal bucket, like this Rtteri Galvanized Metal Bucket, turned upside-down and with the handle removed makes an ideal base. Or, use a mini terracotta pot or another sturdy object with a similar shape. If you want to change up the silhouette, use a block of wood as the pedestal. There are so many ways to use old pots and pans and many more personalization options for them.

To replicate the macrame-style design of the original, grab thick and thin brown twine and thicker white rope. But you can also go rogue and design your planter with decorative elements that fit your home's decor and show off your creativity. To prep your pan for planter status, remove any handles or attachments from the outside. If the handle is already loose, you might be able to knock it off with a hammer. Otherwise, grab a screwdriver to remove it. Sandpaper can help you smooth any rough spots, and a good scrubbing removes any grease or food remnants.