Transform An Old Kitchen Pot Into Stylish Decor With This Fun DIY Idea
When your trusty pot has cooked its last batch of stew, your instincts might be to toss it. Not only is that option bad for the environment, but it also deprives your home of some really amazing, creative decor pieces that cost you very little to create. In fact, you can repurpose all types of cookware — just look at all the ways to use old bread pans. YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz offers a prime example by turning an old pot with a broken handle into the cutest elevated planter.
The inspiration starts with a metallic pot with double handles, but you can use any type of pot. A small metal bucket, like this Rtteri Galvanized Metal Bucket, turned upside-down and with the handle removed makes an ideal base. Or, use a mini terracotta pot or another sturdy object with a similar shape. If you want to change up the silhouette, use a block of wood as the pedestal. There are so many ways to use old pots and pans and many more personalization options for them.
To replicate the macrame-style design of the original, grab thick and thin brown twine and thicker white rope. But you can also go rogue and design your planter with decorative elements that fit your home's decor and show off your creativity. To prep your pan for planter status, remove any handles or attachments from the outside. If the handle is already loose, you might be able to knock it off with a hammer. Otherwise, grab a screwdriver to remove it. Sandpaper can help you smooth any rough spots, and a good scrubbing removes any grease or food remnants.
Elevate an old pot to a new purpose as a planter
Paint the outside of the pan, using a stamping method with a sponge or spraying stone-finish paint onto the metal if you want a textured look. These options eliminate visible brush strokes. If you prefer a glossier look, spray paint the entire piece. For the base, the original creator covers the bucket with twine. You can do the same or simply paint it, either the same as the top or a contrasting color. Glue the two pieces together to get your basic structure.
To add texture and depth to the top, try the original design: hot glue folded-over lengths of rope equally spaced along the top. Bring the centers of the ropes from nearby strands together about an inch down from the top, and wrap the meeting point with thin twine before gluing them in place. Then, bring them together with stands on the opposite side, creating diamond-style shapes down the side. Or, glue a length or rope around the pan top and bottom and leave the rest plain. To change the look completely, adorn the pot with ribbon, doilies, or other repurposed items that fit the vibe of your home.
Now, add floral foam inside, and cover the foam with your choice of faux florals. If you prefer live greenery, put a potted plant inside. That way, you can choose a pot with good drainage and use the elevated planter as decoration. And if you're getting rid of an entire set of cookware, turn one of the old frying pans into a chic storage solution you can put next to the planter.