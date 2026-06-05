Transform An Old Vase Into Beautiful Home Decor With A Fun Summer DIY

Whatever you do, don't toss those old vases you no longer use! Sure, maybe your style has changed, but it doesn't take much to completely transform the look of an outdated vase into a centerpiece you love. It's also a sustainable way to get a fresh look. You can turn a thrift store vase into a gorgeous decor piece with any number of creative embellishments. We're particularly fond of an idea from TikTok creator iammichellepham involving plaster and seashells. Intrigued? You will be when you see the results!

We love this project for its simplicity. You don't have to know how to paint or spend hours perfectly aligning the elements. At its core, this project is as simple as slathering on plaster and positioning seashells where you want them. Don't overthink it! You don't need an interior design degree to create this stunning sea-inspired vase that brings a little bit of summer to your home.

When choosing a vase, factor in the size and shape. Smooth sides are often easier to work with — you won't have to fill as many gaps with plaster and you won't see any intricate details anyway. Gentle curves can make for interesting design opportunities, but tight curves could be more difficult to cover if space is limited. If you're using larger seashells, pick a vase with a similar scale. If you're going with a smaller vase, make sure you have enough small shells to create a design you love. You'll also need sandpaper and a damp cloth to complete the project.