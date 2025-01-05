How To Ensure Your Themed Room Is Cool (& Not Tacky)
When done right, themed rooms can be a welcoming space that showcase your personality for years to come. Done wrong, and they can be overwhelming and downright tacky. How can you avoid crossing the thin line from cool to kitschy; from themed to theme park?
It starts with the type of theme you choose, and the room you choose to theme. For instance, no one will bat an eye at a Star Wars-themed kids bedroom, but a Star Wars-themed kitchen may raise eyebrows. Extremely specific or bold themes are best kept to areas outside of the main living space, such as a sports-themed mancave, carnivalcore decor in the playroom, or a basement speakeasy. Powder rooms can also be a good place to explore a theme, allowing you to go all-out in a small, controlled space.
You may think you've avoided a overly themed room by keeping to a classic design style. But a style taken too literally can tip over into the theme category. For instance, consider the subtle differences between farmhouse style (think Joanna Gaines and shiplap) versus a farmhouse theme (cow prints and chicken figurines). Whether your design style is based on an area (coastal, farmhouse, Palm Beach), or time period (midcentury modern, art deco, colonial), the key to keeping it cool is subtlety.
Theme Home to Dream Home: how to keep from going overboard
Don't let the theme overtake every design decision. You may have a Victorian home and want the interiors to match the architecture. But sticking to the rule that everything has to have been available during Queen Victoria's reign will make your home feel like a movie set or museum tableau. You can honor your home's past with a few key design choices in the Victorian style, and modernize the look with contemporary furnishings.
To keep a themed room classy, use restraint. For a beach-themed living room, refrain from putting a seashell print on every fabric. One seashell-covered chair or throw pillow will go a long way and won't distract from your collection of seashells on display. Mix in a variety of fabrics and textures that are on-theme but more subtle, like rattan, weathered woods, and a few blue-and-white stripes. Anchor the theme with some neutrals, and yes, even a Wallcharmers anchor or two.
Don't buy everything from the same store at the same time. If a particular store is showcasing your favorite theme, it can be easy to get everything you need right there on the spot. But you don't want your living room to look like a page from the Pottery Barn 2024 Fall catalog. To keep things looking layered and eclectic, visit flea markets, antiques fairs, and second-hand boutiques to add a curated feel to your brand-new showroom pieces.
Think long-term when it comes to decorating your themed room
You may always lean toward a specific color, or prefer classic over modern. But themes come and go, and the more specific the theme, the more quickly you'll likely get tired of it. That doesn't mean you need to steer clear or be constantly worried. But keeping a theme to a few pieces will make it easier to swap out if the mood strikes.
This is especially true of kids' rooms. Yes, a Star Wars-themed kids room won't raise eyebrows, but if you cover every fabric and surface with Star Wars characters, you are in for a costly redecoration the minute your son finds Darth Vader sheets embarrassing. However, swapping out a Star Wars throw pillow, art work, and figurines is easy (he may want to keep the Pillow Pets R2-D2 nightlight for now). Stick to a grown-up color scheme and neutral bedding that can grow with them and keep the theme for a few accent pieces.
In certain situations, overly themed rooms (or entire houses) are perfectly appropriate and timeless. A vacation home or Airbnb that goes all-in on a theme is a fun treat for guests — especially if it matches the surrounding area. In these instances, themes are less likely to grow tired. After all, the house is always going to be in the mountains, by a lake, or off the Las Vegas strip. But for your main residence, use restraint and incorporate your theme in subtle ways. Unless, of course, you're trying to get featured on an episode of "The World's Most Extraordinary Homes." Then by all means, go for it.