How To Ensure Your Themed Room Is Cool (& Not Tacky)

When done right, themed rooms can be a welcoming space that showcase your personality for years to come. Done wrong, and they can be overwhelming and downright tacky. How can you avoid crossing the thin line from cool to kitschy; from themed to theme park?

It starts with the type of theme you choose, and the room you choose to theme. For instance, no one will bat an eye at a Star Wars-themed kids bedroom, but a Star Wars-themed kitchen may raise eyebrows. Extremely specific or bold themes are best kept to areas outside of the main living space, such as a sports-themed mancave, carnivalcore decor in the playroom, or a basement speakeasy. Powder rooms can also be a good place to explore a theme, allowing you to go all-out in a small, controlled space.

You may think you've avoided a overly themed room by keeping to a classic design style. But a style taken too literally can tip over into the theme category. For instance, consider the subtle differences between farmhouse style (think Joanna Gaines and shiplap) versus a farmhouse theme (cow prints and chicken figurines). Whether your design style is based on an area (coastal, farmhouse, Palm Beach), or time period (midcentury modern, art deco, colonial), the key to keeping it cool is subtlety.