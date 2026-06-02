'They Are Expensive At The Stores': DIYer Makes A Stylish Rain Chain From Soup Cans For Less
Little touches of whimsy brighten your day. And sometimes, those touches are also functional. Such is the case for rain chains. You can buy various styles of rain chains, or you can DIY an inexpensive version using upcycled items. One clever DIYer turns old tea cups into a rain chain, for example. And that same person, TikTok creator @mrsclarehoops, shares another DIY rain chain made with old soup cans and a thick rope. The comments highlight just how thrifty this idea is, with one person saying, "I am so making me one! They are expensive at the stores."
So, what exactly is a rain chain? It replaces a downspout, using a chain with cup-like structures along the way to slow the water down. When the gutters fill, the water will follow the chain down to the ground. For this DIY, the soup cans serve as the cups and help guide and slow the water, so you can direct the runoff where you want it without erosion at the base. If you direct the chain into a rain barrel, you can collect the water and use it in your garden.
Making this rain chain guarantees the cans will stay out of the landfill and be put to good use. The metal construction holds up well in the weather elements, yet is flexible enough to add drainage holes to help the rain trickle down to the collection container at the bottom. This has to be one of our favorite ideas for repurposing empty soup cans around the house.
Craft a cost-effective rain chain with soup cans
Collect soup cans in preparation for the project — the overall length of the rain chain and the size of the soup cans determine how many you'll need, but aim for six to eight. Speaking of the length, 8 to 10 feet is common for rain chains, but you can adjust the length based on the distance from your gutters to the ground. Cut the rope longer, though, to leave slack for tying knots. You can swap out the rope for a rust-resistant galvanized steel chain to make it more durable.
Prep the cans by drilling a hole in the bottom that's large enough for the rope to fit through. Drill or punch smaller holes on the bottom of each can to help the rain flow. You can spray paint the cans if you want to make a colorful rain chain or leave them plain. Thread the rope through each can, tying knots below the cans to prevent sliding. If you're using a chain, you can wire the cans to it. Tying something heavy (the original creator uses a rock) to the bottom of the rope adds tension and keeps it from blowing around.
The chain is ready to hang at this point, or you can add extra embellishments, like strands of beads, to incorporate color and sparkle. To carry the can theme to nearby outdoor spaces, turn old soup cans into a space-saving vertical garden or turn empty soup cans into eco-friendly garden decor. Hang the decor near the rain chain, and use the water you collect to irrigate your soup can garden.