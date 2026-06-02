'They Are Expensive At The Stores': DIYer Makes A Stylish Rain Chain From Soup Cans For Less

Little touches of whimsy brighten your day. And sometimes, those touches are also functional. Such is the case for rain chains. You can buy various styles of rain chains, or you can DIY an inexpensive version using upcycled items. One clever DIYer turns old tea cups into a rain chain, for example. And that same person, TikTok creator @mrsclarehoops, shares another DIY rain chain made with old soup cans and a thick rope. The comments highlight just how thrifty this idea is, with one person saying, "I am so making me one! They are expensive at the stores."

So, what exactly is a rain chain? It replaces a downspout, using a chain with cup-like structures along the way to slow the water down. When the gutters fill, the water will follow the chain down to the ground. For this DIY, the soup cans serve as the cups and help guide and slow the water, so you can direct the runoff where you want it without erosion at the base. If you direct the chain into a rain barrel, you can collect the water and use it in your garden.

Making this rain chain guarantees the cans will stay out of the landfill and be put to good use. The metal construction holds up well in the weather elements, yet is flexible enough to add drainage holes to help the rain trickle down to the collection container at the bottom. This has to be one of our favorite ideas for repurposing empty soup cans around the house.