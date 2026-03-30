Clever DIYer Turns Old Teacups Into A Stunning Garden Feature: 'So Stinkin' Cute!'
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Teacups and gardens go together beautifully, especially if you have an adoration for "Alice in Wonderland" or whimsy in general. It's easy to give old teacups new life as charming light features, decorative centerpieces, and even functional and attractive additions to the garden. For instance, have you ever thought about crafting a rain chain out of them? DIYer @clarehooper managed to do just that with a set of vintage teacups purchased from a thrift store, connecting them with chains in a hanging installation that had one viewer commenting, "That is so stinkin' cute!"
First thing's first, let's go over what rain chains are. They work like a downspout, hanging from a gutter to help direct captured water to the ground. But rather than flow through a downspout tube, the water runs down the chain on the outside as it travels to the ground. Many rain chains are decorative, incorporating small containers that the rain flows over during its journey downwards. They're enjoyable to watch and produce captivating sounds, offering a delightful alternative to an unsightly downspout. Plus, setting a rain barrel below the chain allows you to save the water for gardening tasks.
In her DIY, @clarehooper made a rain chain using teacups, chains, zip ties, a rotary tool, and a gutter adapter. Outdoor-friendly chain materials like aluminum or copper are ideal, as they won't rust. You'll also need bolt cutters to cut the chain into equal sections. For the containers, it would be possible to use items like miniature buckets or cans, but teacups provide an extra heaping of charm. And don't worry if you don't have a gutter available near your garden, as there are other places you could hang it.
Put an adorable spin on a rain chain by using teacups
A rain chain needs to be long enough to guide the water from the gutter to the ground or into a container, so measure the neeed length carefully. When forming the chain, space the teacups several inches apart. Using a rotary tool or drill with a diamond drill bit, carefully bore a hole through the bottom of each cup, cooling the hole occasionally with water. The hole should be just big enough to let your zip tie fit through. Cut equal lengths of chain. Then, one by one, thread a zip tie down through each teacup, and loop it through the top link of the chain that will hang below it. Pull it back up through the cup hole to loop through the bottom link of the chain running above it. Then, close and tighten the zip tie, and cut off the excess. You'll end up with one long rain chain with evenly spaced cups on it.
Install a metal gutter adapter, like this ForoGore Rain Chain Gutter Adapter, that fits your gutter's size and shape. You may have to cut a hole, much like you would when adding a downspout to a gutter. Then, hang your teacup rain chain from the adapter, set a barrel underneath it to collect water for your garden, and enjoy the sounds and sight of the water flowing down it. This makes a lovely addition as you create a bird-friendly garden, or you could hang your DIY rain chain from a shed, utilizing either a gutter or roof corner. If that's not an option, hang it from a wooden post or tree near your garden, keeping in mind that it'll probably be more decorative than beneficial.