Give An Old Teacup New Life And Turn It Into A Charming Light Feature

To bring your teacup light dreams to life you'll need a light source, such as a Brite Star Electric Window Candle Lamp. You'll also need heavy duty glue such as E6000, hot glue, and whatever elements you want to use to embellish your project — you could add a shade for a real-lamp look or use doilies for more of a tea party vibe. You can also visit any craft store for faux moss and flowers to fill the cup itself. Once you've got all your bits and pieces ready to stick together, it's time to brighten up your space.

As demonstrated by YouTuber Joanna's DIY Life, begin by gluing the cup to the saucer with the heavy duty glue. Then, glue the base of the electric candle to the inside of the teacup with E6000, using hot glue to hold it down while the adhesive cures. Top the light with your shade, add any moss and floral elements to the inside of the cup, then glue a little half doily to the side as an elegant final touch. Personalize your project further by adding ribbon or lace, or by painting the shade. You can also swap out the faux flower filler for costume jewelry. If you've got an old set of fake pearls that have lost their luster, drape them over the rim for more vintage flair. Of all the types of lamps to illuminate your home, this one is certainly the most whimsical — and you're unlikely to find one like it anywhere else.