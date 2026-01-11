Repurpose Old Teacups Into A Gorgeous Decor Piece
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding ways to reuse items around the house, rather than tossing them out, is one small way to better the planet. If you can beautify your home in the process, that's just a bonus. One item that tends to add up in cupboards over the years is teacups, and surprisingly, these make great vessels for small plants. So, if you're looking for the best places to find unique and stylish planters to hang around the house, you need look no further than your kitchen cupboard for a quick DIY.
Classic cups and saucers make such a statement, adding a touch of elegance and whimsy to your decor. In this smart hack, you'll use those antique dishes to display small flowers, herbs, or even a cactus, depending on your tastes. Hang them in macrame holders around your home for the perfect blend of earth child meets Jane Austen. If you drink coffee over tea, this is also one of the genius ways to reuse old coffee mugs in your home instead of getting rid of them. And there are plenty of fun ways to get creative and personalize your plant hangers.
Crafting your teacup planter decor
To bring this whimsical teacup planter concept to life, all you need are pretty cups, some potting soil, potting pebbles, and whatever seeds or plants you want to add. If you've already got the cup and macrame hanger, this easy DIY hanging planter costs zero dollars. If you need to pick up the hanger portion, you can easily find one at your local thrift store or buy a product like YIBOT's 3-pack macrame plant hanger. Or, if you're crafty, you can even make your own hangers using macrame cord. Once you've gathered your supplies, you're ready to pour the tea, or soil in this case.
Place some planting pebbles in the base of each cup and then add the potting mix best suited to the type of plant you'll be growing. For example, if you're using succulents, you should work with a fast-draining mix that doesn't hold too much moisture. To make sure your plants don't end up getting waterlogged, only water them sparingly each time. Plant your flowers, or greenery, and set the teacup into the macrame hanger. Sit a few floral-filled cups, preferably with matching saucers, around on random surfaces in your home to tie the look into other rooms. Personalize by adding a teapot or sugar bowl to the mix, or by spray painting all the cups gold or black for an elegant accent to other decor pieces. You can even get adventurous by adding beads and gems to the cups to catch the light before hanging them. Whatever you do, you'll have stunning floral decor on a budget.