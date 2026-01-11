Repurpose Old Teacups Into A Gorgeous Decor Piece

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding ways to reuse items around the house, rather than tossing them out, is one small way to better the planet. If you can beautify your home in the process, that's just a bonus. One item that tends to add up in cupboards over the years is teacups, and surprisingly, these make great vessels for small plants. So, if you're looking for the best places to find unique and stylish planters to hang around the house, you need look no further than your kitchen cupboard for a quick DIY.

Classic cups and saucers make such a statement, adding a touch of elegance and whimsy to your decor. In this smart hack, you'll use those antique dishes to display small flowers, herbs, or even a cactus, depending on your tastes. Hang them in macrame holders around your home for the perfect blend of earth child meets Jane Austen. If you drink coffee over tea, this is also one of the genius ways to reuse old coffee mugs in your home instead of getting rid of them. And there are plenty of fun ways to get creative and personalize your plant hangers.