Ditch The Round Tomato Cage: Do This To Give Your Plants The Support They Need

Anyone who has ever grown tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) knows that the fast-growing vines are going to need support. For many gardeners, this support comes in the form of a traditional cone tomato cage. The trouble with these is that they tend to be too small and weak to handle most tomato plants. While you could build a budget, DIY tomato cage out of stakes and nylon cord, you might be better off opting for the alternative: a square tomato cage.

The primary benefit of a square tomato cage is that it is more sturdy than a classic cone cage. They also tend to be made with more heavy-duty wire than the cone cages, and come in various heights to accommodate higher growing tomato varieties. Many square cages that are available also fold flat, making them very easy to store when the growing season is over.

One of the downsides of using a square cage, however, is that they can be a bit large. This makes square cages less than ideal for growing tomatoes in small containers or tight garden spaces, though they will work just fine for larger raised beds and especially for in-ground planted tomatoes.