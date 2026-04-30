Don't Throw Out Old Tomato Cages: 10 Genius Ways To Reuse Them

Tomato cages are affordable and readily available, but sometimes that can result in you having too many lying around. If you have a surplus of these cages, have some that are damaged, or are replacing your old ones with new DIY tomato cages, don't throw them out just yet! There are plenty of fun ways you can repurpose tomato cages. Don't worry if they're damaged, some of these ideas only need part of the cage. Depending on how much of the tomato cage is usable, you can make something large like a table or scarecrow, or something smaller like a basket.

Any scraps leftover after you make your project of choice should be taken to a recycling center. Although tomato cages are recyclable, you don't want to throw them in your recycling bin. Stringy or wiry items are considered "tanglers," meaning they can damage the equipment used to sort incoming items. This is why repurposing your tomato cages as much as possible is often a more convenient option. If you don't have time to drive them to a recycling center, why not cut them apart and create something new instead?

If you end up with a section of leftover cage that's too small to use, but is large enough that you don't want to throw it out, there are some simple things you can do. You can cut strips from them to use as plant stakes, or tie other items to the rings for a makeshift windchime. They may not be as flashy as the larger DIYs, but they're easy ways to use up the last pieces of tomato cage after you've finished your project.