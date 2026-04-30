Don't Throw Out Old Tomato Cages: 10 Genius Ways To Reuse Them
Tomato cages are affordable and readily available, but sometimes that can result in you having too many lying around. If you have a surplus of these cages, have some that are damaged, or are replacing your old ones with new DIY tomato cages, don't throw them out just yet! There are plenty of fun ways you can repurpose tomato cages. Don't worry if they're damaged, some of these ideas only need part of the cage. Depending on how much of the tomato cage is usable, you can make something large like a table or scarecrow, or something smaller like a basket.
Any scraps leftover after you make your project of choice should be taken to a recycling center. Although tomato cages are recyclable, you don't want to throw them in your recycling bin. Stringy or wiry items are considered "tanglers," meaning they can damage the equipment used to sort incoming items. This is why repurposing your tomato cages as much as possible is often a more convenient option. If you don't have time to drive them to a recycling center, why not cut them apart and create something new instead?
If you end up with a section of leftover cage that's too small to use, but is large enough that you don't want to throw it out, there are some simple things you can do. You can cut strips from them to use as plant stakes, or tie other items to the rings for a makeshift windchime. They may not be as flashy as the larger DIYs, but they're easy ways to use up the last pieces of tomato cage after you've finished your project.
Birdbath
For this hack, you may need to clip off the top and largest ring on your cage so the bath stays stable. Place the cage where you want your birdbath to stand, whether it's in a planter or in the garden directly, then plant the wire legs firmly in the soil. Sit a bowl or tray on the new top ring, then add some rocks to the bottom for pollinators to stand on, decorate the outside (or not), and fill it with water. If it seems a bit wobbly, add holes to the edge of the bowl and use zipties or twine to secure it to the frame.
Chandelier
You can create a stunning DIY patio light from a tomato cage with some lights and decor. Use battery powered or solar lights to avoid having to plug it in after hanging. The simplest option is to wrap string lights around the tomato cage and hang it, but you can dress it up with strips of wood, fabric, or colorful paper. You can even use curl the wire legs like the arms of a chandelier and hang additional decorations from them. Layer your decor of choice on the outside of the cage to create a faux lantern or chandelier look.
Holiday decor
Your tomato cage can easily become DIY porch decor for any seasonal holiday with a bit of colorful paper or fabric. Tie the legs together so that the cage forms a cone shape, then wrap it in your covering of choice. Use orange and green paper or fabric to create a carrot for Easter, or make a Christmas tree with a layer of green and colorful ornaments. For Halloween you could create witch hats or a piece of candy corn. Afterwards you could lay the cage on its side and wrap it in brown to create a Thanksgiving cornucopia.
Storage baskets
If only part of your tomato cage is usable, you can create a simple basket out of a single section of a cage. Cut the tomato cage so that you have a piece with two rings, one on either end. Form the bottom and sides of the basket by tying yarn or wire between the wires. Make it more decorative by weaving additional yarn through it. You could also use paper, fabric, or paper mache. If you have an entire tomato cage, you could also sit baskets inside each ring for a tiered storage option if you prefer.
Bird feeder
You can turn tomato cages into bird feeders the same way you would make a birdbath, but you can also place a bowl in each ring for a double-decker bird feeder. However, hanging bird feeders are generally safer for birds, so consider placing the tray in the bottom ring and tying wire or twine around the top ring to hang the feeder. Another option is to wrap mesh around part of the cage and fill it with seeds. If you already have bird feeders, the wire from the tomato cage can be used to hang them or be curled into a squirrel baffle.
Topiaries
For an easy DIY faux topiary, all you'll need is some greenery, your tomato cage, and a way to attach them. Seasonal pine or fall leaf garlands work perfectly, but you could also use imitation moss or faux ferns designed for artificial flower arrangements. You can either tie the legs together to form the tree shape, or use the legs to anchor it into soil and use other materials to create the top cone. Wrap the greenery around the cage and secure it, then add pinecones, dried berries, lights, or other decor to spruce it up a bit!
Side table
You can turn your old tomato cage into a cute side table by attaching a board to the top. Clip the legs off to balance the table on the first small ring or use push the legs into your yard soil for an outdoor table. Decorate a wood board and cut it to your preferred size and shape before attaching it to the top ring with fence staples. A thicker tomato cage will be more stable than a thinner one, and you may want to add weight to the bottom to keep it steady if you're making an indoor table.
Garden gnome
If you love garden gnomes, you'll love this tomato cage DIY. Tie the wire legs together so your cage becomes a cone, then cover the outside to form the body. Pine branches are a great choice, but you could use moss, faux flowers, fabric, or even your old clothes. Add a conical hat to the top, then give it a bulbous nose made of a rock or potato and a pair of old mittens or gloves for the hands. If you don't attach the hat, you can make multiple hats and swap them out for different occasions!
Scarecrow
To keep crows away from your veggies or as cute decor, you can turn your tomato cage into a scarecrow. Wrap the outside of the cage in burlap or clothes to form the body. Create a head out of a pillow, or fabric or plastic stuffed with straw, then attach it to the top. Glue sticks or pool noodles onto the sides to create arms and legs, and your scarecrow is ready! For a smaller alternative, skip the arms and head and instead decorate the tomato cage with a scary face. as if the entire thing is the head
Plant stand
If you want to elevate your potted plants, but don't have anywhere to hang them or a table to set them on, you can use your tomato cage as a plant stand. Use the rings to support the edge of the pot, so that it is suspended inside the cage. Add decorative details to the outside or place a container in each ring to make a multi-level plant stand if you have plants that are the right size. There may not be enough room between the rings for taller plants to fit, but smaller ones should work fine!