Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into Unique Light-Up Patio Decor

The tomato cage you use for the chandelier structure doesn't need any of the metal stakes that stick out below the bottom ring. According to Hometalk, wiggling each wire back and forth will eventually snap the wire off. If you have bolt cutters, those can be used instead.

Prepare each wood shim by drilling a narrow hole on the thicker end of the wood, about an inch from the top and centered between each side. Placing a block of scrap wood under the shim will protect your work surface. Repeat the process with every shim. Though the video doesn't explain how many total shims are needed, it says about 20 to 25 are needed for the lowest layer alone. You can use more or less for each of the three layers depending on your preferences.

Stain or paint your shims, and let them dry. If your shims feel overly rough, sand them and wipe the dust off with a cloth first. Then, use wire cutters to snip the 18-gauge wire into 3-inch pieces. You'll need one piece per wood shim. Run a piece of wire through each shim hole, then twist the wire onto the narrowest ring on the cage, which will be the bottom. Fill the ring with shims, then repeat the process with the middle ring. Take the stake off the solar light, wrap a long piece of wire around the light below the cap, then suspend it across the top ring, centering it like a light bulb within a lampshade. The light should dangle if you attach the wire at opposite sides of the ring. Finish the piece by attaching the shims to the top ring, then creating a wire hanger for it. Now, get ready to enjoy your new DIY patio decor.