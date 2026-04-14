Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into Unique Light-Up Patio Decor
If you quit using tomato cages for growing tomatoes and are wondering what to do with those old, oh-so-common structures, repurpose them as a piece of stunning patio decor. The somewhat conical shape of that classic wire tomato cage lends itself to a completely new use that has nothing to do with gardening: a chandelier. On YouTube, the Hometalk channel shows how to make a boho-style patio chandelier with a tomato cage as the hidden framework. The decorative drops for this chandelier aren't crystal. Instead, those dangling pieces are made from wood shims. As for the light source, a simple Garden Collection Solar Stake Light from Dollar Tree does the job. You'll also need some 18-gauge wire.
While the original video shows staining the wood shims as one of the steps, you could paint them a color that matches your home's trim or front door for a cohesive look. These colors pair well with a gray home exterior. Making this chandelier may take a little time, but the end result lights up and looks far more upscale than any of its individual parts. When you're finished, hang the DIY chandelier from a shepherd's hook near your patio or from a nearby branch overhanging your backyard seating area for a cozy ambiance. Follow solar panel instructions by making sure the panel receives sunlight during the day so it can light up at night.
Fabricating a solar outdoor chandelier from a tomato cage
The tomato cage you use for the chandelier structure doesn't need any of the metal stakes that stick out below the bottom ring. According to Hometalk, wiggling each wire back and forth will eventually snap the wire off. If you have bolt cutters, those can be used instead.
Prepare each wood shim by drilling a narrow hole on the thicker end of the wood, about an inch from the top and centered between each side. Placing a block of scrap wood under the shim will protect your work surface. Repeat the process with every shim. Though the video doesn't explain how many total shims are needed, it says about 20 to 25 are needed for the lowest layer alone. You can use more or less for each of the three layers depending on your preferences.
Stain or paint your shims, and let them dry. If your shims feel overly rough, sand them and wipe the dust off with a cloth first. Then, use wire cutters to snip the 18-gauge wire into 3-inch pieces. You'll need one piece per wood shim. Run a piece of wire through each shim hole, then twist the wire onto the narrowest ring on the cage, which will be the bottom. Fill the ring with shims, then repeat the process with the middle ring. Take the stake off the solar light, wrap a long piece of wire around the light below the cap, then suspend it across the top ring, centering it like a light bulb within a lampshade. The light should dangle if you attach the wire at opposite sides of the ring. Finish the piece by attaching the shims to the top ring, then creating a wire hanger for it. Now, get ready to enjoy your new DIY patio decor.