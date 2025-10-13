Ditch The Tomato Cages: This Simple Growing Method Changes Everything

The first step is to plant young tomato plants in a row, then install a stake at each end. Cut a long strand of twine, tie it to one stake, and place it in front of the first plant. Bring the twine behind the next plant, then in front of the next one. Repeat this pattern, weaving between the plants and pulling the twine taut. When you reach the other stake, tightly wrap the twine around it. Weave the twine back through the plants, placing it on the opposite side of the first strand of twine. This way, the twine will create a "figure eight" shape between the plants, thereby providing support. As the plants grow taller, you can add another row of support.

Though you can use this system for different types of tomatoes, you'll want to start with plants that are young, approximately under 2 feet tall. Not only can it be difficult to wrangle larger plants, but inserting stakes in the soil might damage the roots, stems, and tomatoes. As for the stakes and twine, use steel stakes that will last multiple seasons, though wood stakes can work in a pinch. It's best to use a heavy-duty twine, like Tomato Tying Garden Twine, which is made from polyester.

Thanks to this trellis system, you'll be able to start a vegetable garden with these easy steps. Try it in a raised garden bed, elevated garden bed, or narrow container, depending on your garden setup. Its space-saving nature will even leave room to plant certain herbs near your tomatoes to help them flourish, including basil and parsley. This way, you can create a "spaghetti sauce" garden for all your cooking needs.