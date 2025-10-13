Ditch The Tomato Cages: This Simple Growing Method Changes Everything
If you know the fundamentals of how to grow tomatoes in your garden, you've likely invested in your fair share of tomato cages. This common garden tool is designed to support tomato vines, which prevents the fruits from touching the soil and rotting. But as the tomato branches continue to grow, they'll eventually be too big for the cages, and you can't just stack additional cages on top of one another. That's why it's worth swapping them for a Florida weave trellis instead.
As a tomato cage alternative, the Florida weave method (also known as the basket weave) is a type of tomato support system. It involves weaving tomato vines and twine in a way that allows the plants to grow upward and outward. In turn, you can grow more plants in a smaller area and take advantage of vertical space in a garden bed. It's also easier to prune and harvest tomatoes on this type of trellis, as the vines aren't wrapped around a circular cage. But how do you make a Florida weave trellis, exactly?
How to use a Florida weave trellis for tomatoes
The first step is to plant young tomato plants in a row, then install a stake at each end. Cut a long strand of twine, tie it to one stake, and place it in front of the first plant. Bring the twine behind the next plant, then in front of the next one. Repeat this pattern, weaving between the plants and pulling the twine taut. When you reach the other stake, tightly wrap the twine around it. Weave the twine back through the plants, placing it on the opposite side of the first strand of twine. This way, the twine will create a "figure eight" shape between the plants, thereby providing support. As the plants grow taller, you can add another row of support.
Though you can use this system for different types of tomatoes, you'll want to start with plants that are young, approximately under 2 feet tall. Not only can it be difficult to wrangle larger plants, but inserting stakes in the soil might damage the roots, stems, and tomatoes. As for the stakes and twine, use steel stakes that will last multiple seasons, though wood stakes can work in a pinch. It's best to use a heavy-duty twine, like Tomato Tying Garden Twine, which is made from polyester.
Thanks to this trellis system, you'll be able to start a vegetable garden with these easy steps. Try it in a raised garden bed, elevated garden bed, or narrow container, depending on your garden setup. Its space-saving nature will even leave room to plant certain herbs near your tomatoes to help them flourish, including basil and parsley. This way, you can create a "spaghetti sauce" garden for all your cooking needs.