Give Your Garden A Major Boost With This Simple 2-Ingredient DIY Fertilizer

Garden fertilizing advice can easily get complicated. Should you repurpose the wood ash leftover from your wood stove? Or should you crush up all your egg shells and sprinkle them in your cucumber patch? There is no wrong answer, as each of the aforementioned methods have their uses for adding essential nutrients like phosphorus and calcium, respectively. However, there is a far simpler, two-ingredient DIY fertilizer that you can make that is going to give your garden a major boost: A fertilizer tea featuring comfrey.

Comfrey (Symphytum officinale) is a hardy perennial that can be grown in USDA zones 4 through 8. It's the foliage of the plant that is going to be the essential component of this fertilizer (water is the other). Comfrey grows in large stalks of deep green, hairy foliage that is loaded with nutrients including being rich in nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium (NPK) which almost all plants need to thrive. The foliage also contains calcium, manganese, and vitamins A and B12.

One thing to understand about comfrey is that it has a tendency to grow and spread quickly. As such, one of the best ways to manage comfrey is to prune the leaves and their long stalks to the base of the plant several times each season. While you could just toss the leaves into your compost pile — they're an excellent addition — what you can do instead is soak the foliage in water to make a comfrey tea you can use to water your garden plants.