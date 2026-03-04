Your Garden Will Thrive With This DIY Fertilizer Made From Repurposed Kitchen Scraps

Did you know that you don't need to head to your local garden center to buy fertilizer this spring? Everything you need is available in your own kitchen! You can use your leftover coffee grounds as an all-natural fertilizer for your plants. You can even use crushed egg shells to benefit your plants with calcium and other minerals. However, there is one kitchen scrap repurposed into fertilizer that will help your garden absolutely thrive: fish.

Fish fertilizer, sometimes known as a fish meal or fish emulsion, is a totally organic fertilizer you can add as an amendment to your garden soil. The broken-down organic matter is an excellent food for your garden because fish are loaded with nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, and they have an NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) rating of around 2-4-1. It all comes together to create an incredibly effective fertilizer for your garden.

While you can use fish as an all-purpose fertilizer, there are certain plants that really benefit from its use. Tomatoes, brassicas, peppers, cucumbers, leafy greens, and root vegetables all respond really well to the concentrated elements in fish fertilizer. Even your lawn and perennial flower beds will benefit from its use with strength and uniform growth. Overall, you really can't go wrong with making fertilizer out of fish scraps.