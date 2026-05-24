Not Banana Peels: This Natural Fertilizer From Your Kitchen May Help Cucumbers Thrive

You're thrilled to see the first little cucumber growing in your garden. That is, until you take a closer look and notice a mushy, black spot on one end. Blossom end rot develops on cucumbers, tomatoes, and other plants due to a lack of calcium uptake. It makes the vegetables look unappetizing and can also encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi. Not exactly what you want when you bite into a garden-fresh cucumber.

One way to keep blossom end rot away and ensure your cucumbers stay crisp and unblemished until harvest is to make sure they get plenty of calcium. Since they need calcium, cucumbers may be one of many plants that benefit from adding eggshells to the soil. But before you start cracking eggs and tossing the empty shells into your garden, know that it's not a miracle remedy. It can take years for the shells to decompose and seep calcium into the soil.

Preparing the shells before you add them to your garden will speed up decomposition or make the calcium more available to your plants. Water-soluble calcium is the most direct way to get calcium from the eggshells to your plants. After soaking roasted eggshells in vinegar, you spray the solution directly on the plant. Another option is to grind the shells into a fine powder and add to your compost pile or near the cucumber plant when you prepare the soil.