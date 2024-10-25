Cucumber Watering Mistakes That Are Sure To Kill Your Plants

If you want to grow some veggies at home, cucumbers are one of the best options to start with. They are pretty easy to grow, and once you're successful, you'll be sure to enjoy them — few things are tastier than fresh cucumbers straight from the garden. While learning how to grow cucumbers is fairly straightforward, there are some common mistakes gardeners make that can damage them before they're ready to eat.

According to Tiffany Selvey, a master gardening expert who spoke exclusively to Hunker, one of the most common mistakes made with cucumbers is overwatering. Expanding on this, she said, "This is especially true in container gardens that seem dry on top, but have insufficient drainage. This also happens in soil that drains poorly, like dense clay. When there's extra water at the root level, those roots will rot."

In addition to ensuring adequate drainage, Selvey went on to say that it's also important to avoid letting water sit on the leaves of the plant, a problem that often occurs when using a sprinkler or hose-end sprayer for watering. Water buildup on the leaves could lead to a fungal disease such as powdery mildew.