Don't Throw Out Wood Ashes - Repurpose Them To Make Your Garden Soil Thrive

To reap the benefits of wood ash in your garden, there are two different ways you can leverage its potential. The easiest and most comprehensive approach, if your lawn or entire garden bed could use a pH boost, is to spread the ash in an even layer on top of the soil. Alternatively, you can mix it into your compost and apply it in a more targeted manner around plants like asparagus and juniper that thrive in acidic soil.

It's also important to determine how much ash your garden could benefit from. Opinions vary, with some recommending limiting ash to a maximum of 20 pounds per 1,000 square feet, and others suggesting no more than 10 pounds per 100 square feet. Ultimately, the right amount really depends on what your garden's soil needs and its current pH level. For example, acidic soil can use more ash than neutral soils, so if your dirt in neutral or just slightly acidic, err on the side of caution and apply 20 pounds per 1,000 square feet, mixing it into the top six inches so it's more dispersed. (If you're unsure where your soil's pH sits, you can conduct a soil test before turning to ash.)

And here's one more tip: You don't want to add your wood ash immediately after extinguishing a fire. To minimize the risk of any hot embers or burning wood causing a fire, it's best to wait at least 48 hours. However, some sources say to wait a full week to ensure everything has properly cooled. Additionally, you'll want to double-check the kinds of fertilizers you typically use in your garden to ensure the wood ash is safe to mix in. If you've applied (or plan to apply) any fertilizers containing nitrogen, you're better off skipping the ash so you don't run the risk of accidentally creating dangerous ammonia gas.