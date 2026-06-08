Turn Old Pot Lids Into Hanging Home Decor With An Easy DIY

Whether you break a pan or no longer want to keep the cookware, you can always hold onto the lid and continue putting it to good use! It might not seem like much, but a pot lid is an ideal base for a hanging decor piece. On TikTok, the account 5minute.decor.official shares a fun and easy DIY chandelier-style light you can make from an old lid. The lid serves as the cover, and the creator clips strand of beads around the outer edge and installs a pendant-style light in the center for a stylish, inexpensive accent.

This project is a twist on something we've already covered: turning an old pot lid into a high-end pendant light. The twist is how fun, whimsical, and colorful these results are — and how many variations there are to customize the look. Use multi-colored beads like the inspiration project, or choose one color for a monochromatic approach. Let the strands dangle, or drape them around the pot lid. You can paint the lid and add other embellishments as well, like the spray-painted animal on the DIYer's original light.

If you want your creation to glow, it's easy enough to install a kit like this VTYXCTIGJ Mini Pendant Light Kit or use fairy lights or an LED puck light for a wire-free option. You could also skip the lights completely and simply turn the project into a mobile-style room decoration. Hang a single one, or cluster several together (three is always an appealing number) at different heights. And if you still have extras after you've made your hanging decor, try a few other smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans around your house.