Turn Old Pot Lids Into Hanging Home Decor With An Easy DIY
Whether you break a pan or no longer want to keep the cookware, you can always hold onto the lid and continue putting it to good use! It might not seem like much, but a pot lid is an ideal base for a hanging decor piece. On TikTok, the account 5minute.decor.official shares a fun and easy DIY chandelier-style light you can make from an old lid. The lid serves as the cover, and the creator clips strand of beads around the outer edge and installs a pendant-style light in the center for a stylish, inexpensive accent.
This project is a twist on something we've already covered: turning an old pot lid into a high-end pendant light. The twist is how fun, whimsical, and colorful these results are — and how many variations there are to customize the look. Use multi-colored beads like the inspiration project, or choose one color for a monochromatic approach. Let the strands dangle, or drape them around the pot lid. You can paint the lid and add other embellishments as well, like the spray-painted animal on the DIYer's original light.
If you want your creation to glow, it's easy enough to install a kit like this VTYXCTIGJ Mini Pendant Light Kit or use fairy lights or an LED puck light for a wire-free option. You could also skip the lights completely and simply turn the project into a mobile-style room decoration. Hang a single one, or cluster several together (three is always an appealing number) at different heights. And if you still have extras after you've made your hanging decor, try a few other smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans around your house.
Assemble your pot lid chandelier
Remove the knob from the lid to reveal a hole, and thread the cord for the pendant kit through it. If you use fairy lights or a puck light, you can leave the knob on and tie string or twine around it as a hanger. Hot glue those cordless lighting alternatives to the underside of the lid — options like this EZSION Puck Light come with a remote control, making it easy to adjust the lighting. Paint the lid to fit the overall style you're going for with the hanging decor. A solid color keeps it simple, while patterns establish a theme.
@5minute.decor.official
Broke my old pot lid, so I turned it into a ceiling light💡 #recycling #crafting #crafttok #learnontiktok #homeimprovement
If you want to add any embellishments to the top, glue those items in place. Even if the golden plastic animal isn't to your taste, you could apply something like a doily centered over the top or faux flowers and wood beads painted different colors. Next up are the strands of beads that create the chandelier effect. Put a clamp-style fitting on one end so you can clip the finished bead strands to the lid, or hot glue the strand to the lid's edge. If you want to drape the beads, attach both ends of the strand to the lid.
While the original uses all round beads with one color on each stand, you can go for a more eclectic, boho look by randomly stringing beads of different sizes, colors, and shapes next to one another. Using all clear beads keeps it simple and elegant. If you want to change up the look, mix in other embellishments, like pieces of ribbon or lace trim to go around the pot lid rim. Or, take inspiration from this DIY boho tassel chandelier, and create yarn embellishments for the edges.