Turn An Old Pot Lid Into A High-End Pendant Light With This Charming DIY

To make this pendant light, start by removing the handle from the pot lid by holding the inner hardware from the underside to keep it from moving while turning the handle or knob on top counterclockwise. The exact technique may vary depending upon the lid's design, but the premise is that it twists off and may have a screw or bolt as part of the assemblage. Wash the lid thoroughly, then wipe it down with rubbing alcohol or vinegar to remove any oily residue. Once it's dry, take the lid to a well-ventilated area, set down some protective cardboard or a tarp, then place the lid upside down on it. While using a paint that works on glass or metal (depending upon what your lid is made of), spray the lid's underside gold (or your chosen color). You may need more than one coat for sufficient coverage, following directions on the can. Once the paint dries, tape off the rim if you want it to stay gold, then flip the lid over. Spray-paint the top black and let it dry.

Next, push the cord from the pendant light up through the hole in the lid while holding the lid right side up. Pull the cord until the lid sits on the top of the light socket assembly. If the socket doesn't fit snugly against the underside of the lid, use a silicone washer as a spacer between the two. Insert the wire through the canopy and other hardware that holds the light onto the ceiling at the electrical connection point, then wire and attach the light as directed in pendant's instructions (be sure the electrical breakers are off in that room). Hire an electrician if you aren't confident working with electricity.