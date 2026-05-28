Only '60s Kids Will Remember These Classic Household Items

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From the Space Race to the Summer of Love, the 1960s rewrote the rules of technology, music, and design. The transformative effects of the post-War era were well underway, with suburban expansion and booming consumerism paving the way for all of the hip and happenin' inventions that were brought into pads across America. While today's advances come in the form of data centers and artificial intelligence, '60s kids will remember when classic household items like hovering lawnmowers and colorful "boob tube" TVs were the height of technology.

Decor trends in the 1960s changed rapidly to keep pace with the dramatic cultural shifts that were underway. At first, the decade carried forward the clean lines, sleek woods, minimalist shapes, and earthy color palettes characteristic of 1950s Midcentury modern design. Within just a few years, Beatlemania and Pop Art converged to influence and intensify more saturated color palettes, while changes in metal and plastics manufacturing led to popular new houseware and furniture designs. As consumers began to tune in, turn on, and drop out in the late 1960s, many began to wholly reject the aesthetics and materials of old in favor of beaded curtains, lava lamps, and other household decor items reflecting the psychedelic tastes of the time. Many '60s kids will remember it as a really groovy time.