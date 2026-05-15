Everyone Had This In The '60s — Now It's A Top 2026 Design Trend
Walk into any home in the 1960s, and you were likely to spot one thing overhead: a funky midcentury lighting pendant. Everyone had them! The look of these quirky pieces was one of the main characteristics of midcentury modern houses. And in 2026, midcentury lighting is once again a top design trend, as people seek out styles that feel more intentional. "One of my favorite elements is statement lighting — sculptural pendants and bold fixtures that double as art," designer Angela Wells tells Redfin. In the '60s, designers treated light fixtures as more than just a necessary utility. These lights were also an essential part of a room's aesthetic, adding balance and character to the space.
While there are plenty of midcentury modern lighting accents that are totally timeless, vintage lighting pendants capture this trend best. This is because newer pieces might not have the same stylish bite. "These pieces were made to last, both structurally and aesthetically," designer Jacqueline Gonçalves explains to Good Housekeeping, "and they carry a sense of intention of a different time, offering a unique perspective that's often missing from current mass-produced lighting."
Tips for styling midcentury lighting pendants in your home
Once you've found the perfect midcentury lighting fixture, you'll need to make sure it works in your space. One important factor to consider is that midcentury lighting doesn't really function as an afterthought. It demands attention — so you can't just pop it in and expect it to work. "Many vintage designs from the midcentury era focus on balance, proportion, and geometry rather than decoration," Jacqueline Gonçalves tells Good Housekeeping. "Choose a sculptural fixture in a dining room or living space and let it act as the room's anchor." You can do this by pairing the fixtures with other bigger pieces in the room to create these anchoring sightlines. So, in the living room, the fixture might be hung over the couch or coffee table, depending on the placement of each. In the dining room, you should hang it directly over the table to ground the space.
Next, consider pairing the lighting with more contemporary finishes. This approach works particularly well in the kitchen, a place where sleek countertop materials and stainless steel appliances can go a long way to offset the vintage look of your lighting fixture. A fun mix of styles will help create a more layered aesthetic; as Angela Wells tells Redfin, "These pieces add soul and character, seamlessly blending with today's minimalist or transitional spaces."