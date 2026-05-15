Everyone Had This In The '60s — Now It's A Top 2026 Design Trend

Walk into any home in the 1960s, and you were likely to spot one thing overhead: a funky midcentury lighting pendant. Everyone had them! The look of these quirky pieces was one of the main characteristics of midcentury modern houses. And in 2026, midcentury lighting is once again a top design trend, as people seek out styles that feel more intentional. "One of my favorite elements is statement lighting — sculptural pendants and bold fixtures that double as art," designer Angela Wells tells Redfin. In the '60s, designers treated light fixtures as more than just a necessary utility. These lights were also an essential part of a room's aesthetic, adding balance and character to the space.

While there are plenty of midcentury modern lighting accents that are totally timeless, vintage lighting pendants capture this trend best. This is because newer pieces might not have the same stylish bite. "These pieces were made to last, both structurally and aesthetically," designer Jacqueline Gonçalves explains to Good Housekeeping, "and they carry a sense of intention of a different time, offering a unique perspective that's often missing from current mass-produced lighting."