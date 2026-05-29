This DIY Turns Empty Toilet Paper Rolls Into A Neat Countertop Storage Solution
Empty toilet paper tubes are plentiful in most homes, but people often see them as trash. The crafts you do see made out of the cardboard tubes are usually simple kids' activities, like pretend binoculars or bracelets. So it's a pleasant surprise when you find a DIY that makes you want to stop tossing your toilet paper tubes and try a cool hack with them. YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz came up with one such idea, and it just so happens to hide clutter beautifully when used as bathroom countertop storage.
It's a lace-covered cardboard box that uses the toilet paper tubes as the sides. Pieces of cardboard form the base and lid. To round out the project, she grabs five large wooden beads to use as the feet and a handle. It might not sound like much (and it's really not), but the result is surprisingly stunning. And since most of the materials are repurposed, it's a low-cost way to tidy up your bathroom countertop.
Even better, you can customize the lidded storage container, starting with the size and shape. Adjust it to fit the open space on your vanity top. And if lace doesn't fit the vibe of your bathroom, choose a different fabric or material to cover the cardboard. However you design it, this option is just one of many ways to use empty toilet paper rolls for extra storage that's not only functional but also adds to the room's decor.
Construct a lace-covered toilet paper tube box
To DIY empty toilet paper rolls to organize your home, cut a square or rectangle cardboard base. For the side panels, flatten and crease several toilet paper tubes. Then, fold them in half lengthwise, creasing them well before cutting along the fold. Use hot glue to secure the long open edge. The number of these rectangles that you'll need depends on how large the base you cut is. Completely wrap each piece in lace, fabric, peel-and-stick wallpaper, or a similar material.
Now, glue the bottom edges of the covered tubes around the outer edge of your base, so the side panels are touching. To secure the sides, run hot glue where the pieces meet. The original creator covers those glue lines with strings of faux pearls, but you could also use ribbon or twine. Then, cut a second base piece of cardboard for extra stability, and glue it in place. To hide the top and bottom edges, glue beads, ribbon, or twine over them. If you plan to store multiple items inside, you could glue pieces of cardboard in the interior to create dividers.
To make a lid, cut one piece of cardboard the same size as the top of the box and a second piece slightly smaller, covering each with your choice of fabrics. Glue the smaller piece on the bottom of the larger piece — it acts as a stopper to keep the lid in place. Add wooden beads or round drawer pulls to the bottom corners as feet and to the center of the lid as a handle.