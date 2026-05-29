This DIY Turns Empty Toilet Paper Rolls Into A Neat Countertop Storage Solution

Empty toilet paper tubes are plentiful in most homes, but people often see them as trash. The crafts you do see made out of the cardboard tubes are usually simple kids' activities, like pretend binoculars or bracelets. So it's a pleasant surprise when you find a DIY that makes you want to stop tossing your toilet paper tubes and try a cool hack with them. YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz came up with one such idea, and it just so happens to hide clutter beautifully when used as bathroom countertop storage.

It's a lace-covered cardboard box that uses the toilet paper tubes as the sides. Pieces of cardboard form the base and lid. To round out the project, she grabs five large wooden beads to use as the feet and a handle. It might not sound like much (and it's really not), but the result is surprisingly stunning. And since most of the materials are repurposed, it's a low-cost way to tidy up your bathroom countertop.

Even better, you can customize the lidded storage container, starting with the size and shape. Adjust it to fit the open space on your vanity top. And if lace doesn't fit the vibe of your bathroom, choose a different fabric or material to cover the cardboard. However you design it, this option is just one of many ways to use empty toilet paper rolls for extra storage that's not only functional but also adds to the room's decor.