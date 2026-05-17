13 Smart Ways To Use Empty Toilet Paper Rolls For Extra Storage In Your Bathroom

Do you automatically toss or recycle your toilet paper tubes when the roll is gone? If your home is like most, it seems like toilet paper rolls dwindle faster than they should, and all you're left with is a pile of flimsy cardboard tubes. But you might be shocked at what you can use those tubes for. Some people save toilet paper rolls to create unique pieces of art or for toilet paper tube home and garden hacks, and if you need storage solutions, they'll work too.

You can spend a lot of money on bathroom organizers, so it's a budget-friendly relief to know that toilet paper tubes are an alternative. This type of bathroom storage solution is also a sustainable craft option that cuts down on unnecessary purchases. Some of the ideas are relatively basic and aren't super decorative, such as sliding hair accessories over a plain tube or making a hanging storage unit for inside your cabinet. But others are surprisingly creative and decorative — think woven baskets and zippered, fabric-covered pouches. However, keep in mind that since the items are made from cardboard tubes, it's important to keep them dry, which can be a challenge in the bathroom. Position the storage containers on dry shelves or inside cabinets to help with that.