13 Smart Ways To Use Empty Toilet Paper Rolls For Extra Storage In Your Bathroom
Do you automatically toss or recycle your toilet paper tubes when the roll is gone? If your home is like most, it seems like toilet paper rolls dwindle faster than they should, and all you're left with is a pile of flimsy cardboard tubes. But you might be shocked at what you can use those tubes for. Some people save toilet paper rolls to create unique pieces of art or for toilet paper tube home and garden hacks, and if you need storage solutions, they'll work too.
You can spend a lot of money on bathroom organizers, so it's a budget-friendly relief to know that toilet paper tubes are an alternative. This type of bathroom storage solution is also a sustainable craft option that cuts down on unnecessary purchases. Some of the ideas are relatively basic and aren't super decorative, such as sliding hair accessories over a plain tube or making a hanging storage unit for inside your cabinet. But others are surprisingly creative and decorative — think woven baskets and zippered, fabric-covered pouches. However, keep in mind that since the items are made from cardboard tubes, it's important to keep them dry, which can be a challenge in the bathroom. Position the storage containers on dry shelves or inside cabinets to help with that.
Make zippered pouches for small items
The creator behind Merry Craft transformed toilet paper tubes into beautiful zippered rigid containers. To make one, cut the length of the tube and cover the inside and outside with felt and fabric. Then, glue a short zipper in the opening. Cut-out tube circles covered with fabric and glued onto the ends close up the container. You can add other embellishments, like lace, ribbon, or labels (which come in handy if you make multiples). These zippered tubes are ideal for small cosmetics, bobby pins, other small hair accessories, and beauty tools, like tweezers and nail clippers.
Weave a basket for cleaners and larger bottles
You can craft sturdy storage baskets for beauty or bathing products with toilet paper tubes. Vicky Carabali from Ecobrisa DIY has a great technique for weaving pieces of toilet paper tubes into a basket. The creator compresses the roll to flatten it and cuts narrow strips to make several loops. She then weaves those loops together by sliding them inside of one another in a staggered pattern and bending the ends up to form sides. You can decorate the basket and make it any size you want.
Craft a whimsical fancy basket
Technically, creator Day with DIY weaves this basket with paper towel tubes, but you could connect ½-inch-wide strips of toilet paper tubes to make longer strips. To weave it, position six strips side-by-side and use masking tape to hold them to a table. Alternate weaving additional strips horizontally, leaving a few inches at the ends. Gather and hot glue the ends on the four sides to make pointed ends. Additional strips make the handles, and you can accent it with toilet paper tube flowers or ribbons before storing small items like bobby pins or lip balms inside.
DIY a decorative shelf or countertop organizer
This idea turns a craft project into storage. The Day with DIY YouTube channel shares this vase-like structure made around a toilet paper tube, which creates ideal storage for makeup brushes, cosmetic tubes, and other narrow items. To decorate the upright tube, cut additional empty rolls into narrow loops. Then, glue them onto the main tube in various patterns. You can also roll strips into spirals. Glue horizontal loops sticking out around the bottom edge to make a decorative support. You can paint the tubes if you want color in your design.
Make a divided countertop organizer for narrow items
YouTuber Liro Craft DIY offers a similar idea with a completely different look and three connected compartments instead of one. This display starts with three painted toilet paper tubes covered by a black lacy material. The tops get a finished, raised look with cardboard loops covered in coordinating yarn. But you can decorate your tubes with any combination of yarn, fabric, paint, gemstones, and other embellishments. When you're done, glue them together to create a connected organizer for makeup brushes and other essentials.
Store larger items in a scalloped storage box with a lid
Another YouTube channel, Zengin Hayaller Dükkanı shows how to make a larger storage container with scalloped outer edges. Cut tubes in half lengthwise, and decorate with paint, fabric, or other embellishments. Then, glue them together to create a long, scalloped strip. Using a round object as a guide, stand the strip upright in a circle, and glue it to cardboard for the base, then cut around the scallops. To add a lid, cut a circle of cardboard, and cover it with batting and fabric. You can store makeup items, jewelry, and more.
Contain smaller items in a sliding compartment tower
This sliding tower storage idea from CraftzTalent fits neatly onto bathroom countertops or shelves and can hold items like dental floss or tweezers. Cut and decorate sections of tubes, about 1 to 2 inches tall, and add a carboard circle in the bottom of each one. Roll a piece of paper the same height as each compartment to create a tube-like structure, and glue it to one side. Slide a skewer through the loops to stack them. Adding a little cardboard circle on the bottom of the skewer gives it stability, and a circle at the top creates a lid.
Create round boxes for perfumes and cosmetics
You could also follow Showofcrafts YouTube account to craft a cute lidded tube that can hold lipsticks, fragrance tubes, or smaller items. Cut ⅓ of a tube to make the lid and use the rest as the container. Decoupage them with pretty paper, paint them, or use peel-and-stick wallpaper to decorate. Add cardboard circles on one end of each section. Then, make a loop about 1 inch long of cardstock or sturdy decorative paper. Glue it inside the longer tube section with a little sticking out the top. Fill the container, and slide the lid section over it.
Store jewelry with a fabric-lined holder
Turn empty toilet paper rolls into a clever jewelry organizer to keep in your bathroom with this idea from FastDIYs. The empty tubes go inside an empty food box, which you can also decorate. Tuck soft fabric over the rolls, using a butter knife or a similar tool to make it snug between the rolls. The spaces between the rolls hold earrings and rings while you shower or wash your hands. You can also attach a piece of carboard covered in fabric at the back to stick up for draping necklaces and bracelets.
Add vertical space with a shelf
If you want to level up your storage in the bathroom, add a simple shelf using toilet paper tubes as the legs. Creativity Hero builds this simple project, which uses cardboard as the shelf (double up on the cardboard to increase the sturdiness). Cover everything with peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper to give it a smooth finish, and glue the tubes onto the bottom of the cardboard platform. You can cut another piece of cardboard to make a base if desired. Place lightweight items on top of the shelf for extra storage space.
Organize bobby pins and hair ties
This idea couldn't be easier. It's a way to keep your bobby pins and ponytail elastics from getting lost, and you don't have to do anything to the toilet paper tube. Simply slip your bobby pins over the edge of one end of the tube. Then, slide ponytail holders around the tube on the other end. If you have lots of hair accessories, use one for each. You can paint or cover the tube with peel-and-stick wallpaper if you want to make it pretty.
Keep small trash bags handy with a simple hanger
Keeping spare trash bags handy in a bathroom makes trash can changes faster, but the bags can get lost in chaotic cabinets. So consider this simple hanging holder for a small roll of trash bags by cutting a slit in the side of a toilet paper tube. Decorate the outside of the holder, and add a circle of cardboard to the bottom. Then, slide the roll of trash bags inside, and pull the end of the first one out through the slot.
Hang up combs, brushes, and other items
Another way to utilize vertical space is to use toilet paper tubes as hanging storage. Simply use a loop of tape to hold a toilet paper tube to the inside of a cabinet door. Double-sided tape will offer a more secure stick, or make a small hole near the top of the tube, and hang it on a Command hook. You can decorate the tube first, and add a cardboard circle to the bottom. Then, put in brushes, combs, and similar items to keep them accessible yet out of the way.