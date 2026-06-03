Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan: Make A Beautiful Plant Pedestal Instead

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Not only do Bundt pans make impressive-looking cakes, but they also look decorative on their own. That's why instead of tossing them when they're old, you should try one of the many genius ideas for repurposing old Bundt pans. The curved shape of this style of cake pan makes it ideal for holding other things, from filler items in an indoor display to flowers for an outdoor planter. And that second option is what TikTok creator @gigisgardentips does with a thrifted Bundt pan. Her pedestal-style planter adds height and visual interest to a landscaped area.

This idea is similar to using an old Bundt pan to make a patio planter, but this version goes on a stand instead of around an umbrella pole. Spoiler alert: the stand is repurposed, too. In the original, the creator uses a tall, hefty, metal candle holder as the base. You can use the same or repurpose other items, like a slender lamp base with the wires removed or a decorative fence post.

Don't have these items on hand? Thrift stores, estate sales, and garage sales are ideal outlets for finding old decorative pans and candle holders. Grab a decorative piece that can act as a finial on top of the pan, if desired. A coat of spray paint on all parts lets you add color and personality to the piece, and you may want to embellish it with strands of beads or other design elements. The only other supplies you need are potting soil and plants or seeds.