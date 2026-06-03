Don't Toss An Old Bundt Pan: Make A Beautiful Plant Pedestal Instead
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Not only do Bundt pans make impressive-looking cakes, but they also look decorative on their own. That's why instead of tossing them when they're old, you should try one of the many genius ideas for repurposing old Bundt pans. The curved shape of this style of cake pan makes it ideal for holding other things, from filler items in an indoor display to flowers for an outdoor planter. And that second option is what TikTok creator @gigisgardentips does with a thrifted Bundt pan. Her pedestal-style planter adds height and visual interest to a landscaped area.
This idea is similar to using an old Bundt pan to make a patio planter, but this version goes on a stand instead of around an umbrella pole. Spoiler alert: the stand is repurposed, too. In the original, the creator uses a tall, hefty, metal candle holder as the base. You can use the same or repurpose other items, like a slender lamp base with the wires removed or a decorative fence post.
Don't have these items on hand? Thrift stores, estate sales, and garage sales are ideal outlets for finding old decorative pans and candle holders. Grab a decorative piece that can act as a finial on top of the pan, if desired. A coat of spray paint on all parts lets you add color and personality to the piece, and you may want to embellish it with strands of beads or other design elements. The only other supplies you need are potting soil and plants or seeds.
Decorate and assemble your pedestal planter
Drill several holes around the bottom of the pan to ensure the plants have proper drainage. You can leave all parts as-is if you like the finishes that your items have. If you prefer an update, paint the pieces with spray paint designed for outdoor use on metal like the popular Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch. Consider other colors in the area where you plan to put the planter to ensure it coordinates. Or, paint the base green and the top a different bright color to make it look like a giant flower.
This is also the perfect time to add other embellishments. If you want a whimsical look, string various beads onto wire, drill holes along the top edge, and wrap the ends of the wires through the holes with the strands dangling down. Weaving strands of outdoor lights around the pedestal base draws attention to the planter at night. If the pedestal has a slender base, consider screwing a larger piece of wood to the bottom for extra support.
Fill the pan with potting soil and plant the flowers first. Then, position the stand where you want it, and balance the Bundt pan on top. If you prefer to connect the two pieces, use screws or construction adhesive. Then, glue or screw the finial in place in the center of the Bundt pan if you're using one. You could also attach a solar light in the center. And if you're on a roll with your repurposed planters, turn old boots into a unique patio planter next.