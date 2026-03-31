Don't Toss Old Boots — Follow This Easy DIY To Make A Unique Patio Planter

For starters, you're going to have to add drainage holes to your boots, similar to having to drill holes into the bottom of a plastic pot. They'll allow water to escape so your plant doesn't develop root rot. Turn the boots over, then very carefully drill several holes into each of their bottoms, spacing them out around the soles. Flip them back over and get out your soil. Using a shovel, scoop soil into the boots until they are partially filled up. Transfer your plants or flowers over to the boots and they'll officially be unique planters. Celebrate by giving them a nice drink of water.

Place your boots out on the patio and they'll be the perfect blend of beautiful and quirky. If you make several pairs, you could attach them to the wall or set them on a ledge. Hang outdoor string lights and the combination is sure to add a kick to your next gathering. Succulents are also wonderful to plant inside boots, especially if you enjoy a western theme, and not having to water as much. You can actually cut a few holes around the boot to plant the succulents into. Do this in addition to planting them in the top portion of the boot.

It's a fun repurposing project that'll help keep your boots out of the trash. They'd look adorable "walking down" the side of patio steps. And although you're not supposed to put your shoes on furniture, you might make an exception to the rule so you can have a boot planter centerpiece on your patio table. Like with any shoes, constant sun exposure or extreme weather could take a toll on the boots. Simply move them whenever needed.