Don't Throw Out Plastic Nursery Pots: Use Them For Adorable DIY Garden Decor
After transferring a plant to its new home, it's common for people to toss the old container away. But it's better to recycle them instead – and you can do so by getting crafty with them. Turn one into a DIY glowing lantern that'd be perfect for a garden or patio. It's no ordinary light feature, though; using a handful of basic supplies, it can become one that looks like an adorable mushroom house.
The creative project comes from YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz. In addition to an old plastic nursery pot, it calls for other items that'd normally be discarded, too. You'll need two plastic plant saucers (that are different sizes), a thick cardboard tube, and a jar with a lid. The other supplies that help bring the lantern together are a utility knife, strong craft glue, sandpaper, jute twine, and a battery-operated tealight candle. Paints, such as those found in this FolkArt Outdoor Glossy Acrylic Paint Set at Hobby Lobby, are also required.
Set aside some time for this DIY. The end result will be a lantern that'll add both whimsy and illumination to your outdoor space. More of a solar light fan? No problem — just pick up an inexpensive solar light instead of the jar and tealight candle. For example, Dollar Tree carries Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights, which could easily be used as an alternative when crafting the garden decor piece.
Bring magic to your yard with a DIY mushroom lantern
Start by cutting a hole in each of the plastic pot saucers (in their centers). The holes should be approximately ⅛ inch larger than the diameter of the cardboard tube. Flip the saucers upside down, then glue the smaller saucer to the top of the larger one. This will eventually be your mushroom cap. Next, cut a similar hole in the bottom of the nursery pot. To help keep paint on its plastic surfaces, rub the outside of the pot and saucers with sandpaper to give them a slight texture. Paint the stacked saucers, pot, and cardboard tube different solid colors.
Add large polka dots to the tops of the inverted saucers for the iconic mushroom look. You can attach jute twine around the rims, too, for extra flair. Then, turn the nursery pot upside down and paint a house on its outside. Once the pieces are dry, slide the tube down through their centers so that the mushroom cap acts as the roof of the house.
Glue the jar to the top of the tube, and pop in a battery-operated tealight. Or, attach the head of a solar stake light instead. You could also opt for colored lights, or you could fill the jar with a twinkling strand. Finally, pick a spot for your lantern by your flower beds, on your deck, or near a path. You might be familiar with ways to use old nursery pots to bring birds and pollinators to your yard, but this fun DIY is more suited to gardeners seeking out magic critters. Use this to turn your yard into a real fairy garden by adding a pebble walkway, figurines, and acorns.