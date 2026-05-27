Don't Throw Out Plastic Nursery Pots: Use Them For Adorable DIY Garden Decor

After transferring a plant to its new home, it's common for people to toss the old container away. But it's better to recycle them instead – and you can do so by getting crafty with them. Turn one into a DIY glowing lantern that'd be perfect for a garden or patio. It's no ordinary light feature, though; using a handful of basic supplies, it can become one that looks like an adorable mushroom house.

The creative project comes from YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz. In addition to an old plastic nursery pot, it calls for other items that'd normally be discarded, too. You'll need two plastic plant saucers (that are different sizes), a thick cardboard tube, and a jar with a lid. The other supplies that help bring the lantern together are a utility knife, strong craft glue, sandpaper, jute twine, and a battery-operated tealight candle. Paints, such as those found in this FolkArt Outdoor Glossy Acrylic Paint Set at Hobby Lobby, are also required.

Set aside some time for this DIY. The end result will be a lantern that'll add both whimsy and illumination to your outdoor space. More of a solar light fan? No problem — just pick up an inexpensive solar light instead of the jar and tealight candle. For example, Dollar Tree carries Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights, which could easily be used as an alternative when crafting the garden decor piece.