Don't Let Your Plastic Nursery Pots End Up In A Landfill – Do This Instead

Ready to get rid of your stash of plant pots? While you can always consider the many genius ways to reuse plastic plant pots around your garden, both The Home Depot and Lowe's accept any of these old items, regardless of where you originally purchased it. Lowe's will also accept plastic plant tags. Even if your plant pot is cracked or in poor condition, it's still worth dropping off.

At both Lowe's and The Home Depot, you'll drop your plastic pots off at the Garden Center. Look for the marked pot donation rack or cart; an associate can help you figure out where to go. The retailer will then sterilize and reuse the plastic pots in good condition; the rest will be recycled.

If you don't have a Lowe's or Home Depot nearby, you might still be able to donate your plastic pots to a local nursery or garden center. Call ahead to see if your nursery has a recycling program you can participate in. You should also keep in mind that, in some areas, curbside recycling programs do have the necessary facilities to process your plastic plant pots. Find the recycling code on the bottom of your plastic plant pot, and check your local waste management's website to see if you're able to recycle it at home. Always be sure to rinse and dry each pot out thoroughly before recycling, so no dirt is left behind.