Don't Throw Out Old Plastic Pots: 11 Genius Ways To Reuse Them Around Your Garden

Gardeners are perhaps more burdened than the average citizen with a keen awareness of their impact on the environment. It's natural enough; spend enough time with your hands in the dirt and you start paying attention to what's in that dirt. This can make us examine some of our habits more closely, and one of the habits that needs examination is how we dispose of the "disposable" plastic pots that purchased plants tend to come in. Why throw a pot out when you can use it for something practical like storing tools, dispensing twine, or making your watering more efficient?

There's a good chance that your local curbside recycling program will not accept these pots, and even if you're lucky enough to have a big-box garden store with a take-back program for them, it's wise to have a go at reusing them first. You can, of course, reuse them for other plants... potting up young plants grown from seed, perhaps, or for transplants or propagating cuttings. But if you acquire as many of these plastic pots as most gardeners do, you should still have plenty left over for other needs.

Sometimes those other needs are actual needs, like reducing potting soil waste, protecting plants from pests, or encouraging pollinators. Other times, you can upcycle old plastic pots to create charming garden decor or other nice-to-have projects like decorative plantings and bird or butterfly houses. There's a lot of good ideas, and here are a handful of them.