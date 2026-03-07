Upcycle Old Plastic Pots To Create Charming Garden Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a plant lover, it's likely you have a small collection of unused plastic pots. To prevent these pots from ending up in the landfill, try upcycling them with a worthwhile and eco-friendly DIY. The great thing about this project is that you don't need the absolute best plant pots for container gardening. You can turn any old plastic flower tub into eye-catching garden decor with a few small modifications and some metal wire.

The trick behind this simple upgrade is using the wire to hang the planter. The base can be a tree, a fence post, a laundry line post, or even the bars of a patio or upstairs balcony. Hanging the pot is a great option for drainage, as there's no barrier between the soil and the bottom of the container. If you want to mix up your landscaping, there are plenty of things to put in planters besides flowers, like herbs, succulents, and other greenery. You can also jazz up a boring old plant tub with a bit of personalized embellishing for a look that fits your space and brings energy to your garden.