Upcycle Old Plastic Pots To Create Charming Garden Decor
If you're a plant lover, it's likely you have a small collection of unused plastic pots. To prevent these pots from ending up in the landfill, try upcycling them with a worthwhile and eco-friendly DIY. The great thing about this project is that you don't need the absolute best plant pots for container gardening. You can turn any old plastic flower tub into eye-catching garden decor with a few small modifications and some metal wire.
The trick behind this simple upgrade is using the wire to hang the planter. The base can be a tree, a fence post, a laundry line post, or even the bars of a patio or upstairs balcony. Hanging the pot is a great option for drainage, as there's no barrier between the soil and the bottom of the container. If you want to mix up your landscaping, there are plenty of things to put in planters besides flowers, like herbs, succulents, and other greenery. You can also jazz up a boring old plant tub with a bit of personalized embellishing for a look that fits your space and brings energy to your garden.
Hanging your upcycled garden pot decor
To transform your old plastic plant containers into something fun and beautiful, you'll need a drill, wire cutters, and wire like 26ELE heavy duty stainless steel rope with crimping sleeves. It's important to use strong wire because these planters get heavy when the soil is drenched in water. Use a planter weight calculator, like the one from Garden Source, to determine how much the pot will weigh based on size, soil type, water state, and more.
Drill two holes about 3 inches apart on one side of the planter, or use a soldering iron to melt the openings. To punch drainage holes in plastic flower pots, repeat this method on the bottom of the pot to let water escape from it without losing soil. This will keep your plants from getting waterlogged when it rains. Thread the metal wire through the holes on the back of the pot, and attach it to a tree or post in your yard. Slide a smaller pre-planted pot inside, or add soil and your favorite flowers directly to the hanging container. To customize this project, paint the plastic first, or use an industrial adhesive like E6000 to add beads, rhinestones, or jute. No matter your style, you'll have an eco-friendly, upcycled vertical garden to match it.