11 Simply Genius Ways To Use Old Nursery Pots To Bring Birds & Pollinators To Your Yard

Backyard landscaping tips often include features that don't just make your outdoor area look beautiful, but also bring in more wildlife. Attracting birds and pollinators is a wonderful way to add more color and movement to your garden. These beneficial animals can act as a natural pest control remedy, help pollinate your garden, and, of course, provide entertainment.

In return, providing food, water, and nesting sites can help support birds, butterflies, and bees. Many of our favorite backyard visitors face factors like habitat loss and excessive pesticide use, which is why some populations have been declining. Surprisingly, you can attract all of your favorite species with the help of all those nursery pots taking up storage space. Nursery pots and terracotta pots have a lot of traits that make them perfect for DIYing pollinator and bird yard features.

They're built to withstand outdoor conditions, so you won't have to worry about them warping or deteriorating from the hot sun or a rainstorm. These containers are generally durable and lightweight, which makes them easy to hang or move around the garden. They come in several shapes and sizes and often have accompanying saucers. So, they're perfect for making nearly everything you'd need to attract birds and pollinators, like baths, feeding stations, and nesting sites. That means it's time to dust off all of those unused nursery pots so you can get started on the ideas below.