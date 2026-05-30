Skip Curtains & Blinds: The Affordable (And Stylish) Way To Cover Glass Doors
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Light flooding in through your glass door delivers a little burst of happiness and reduces your energy use by cutting down on the need for supplemental lighting. However, there are also downsides to glass front doors. The large panes of glass expose your home to the prying eyes of neighbors walking by, delivery drivers dropping off packages, and even potential burglars casing the neighborhood. What's a natural light lover to do?
One affordable and stylish option is to cover the window portion with reeded glass window film. It's transparent enough to let the light in and to see if someone is standing outside your door, but it partially blocks the view to the inside to give you more privacy.
You can find a variety of these products, including this Velimax Reeded Glass Window Film on Amazon, which costs less than $6 for a 78.7-inch roll. Applying reeded window film gives your door the look of high-end specialty glass without the cost or the need for professional installation. Many options are static cling films that use water to help them stick. So the installation process is simple, and the product is removable — perfect for renters (it's an easy way to make your rental feel like home) or homeowners who like to redecorate often. It's a versatile option whether you have a few small windows and sidelights to cover or a full door of glass that needs better coverage.
Cover your glass door with reeded window film
Before you start applying the window film, clean the windows thoroughly on both sides. Cleaning will make it look better and cling to the window more evenly. Then, measure the window precisely, so you can cut the film to the correct dimensions. You can use a utility knife to trim the edges once you have it installed, but starting with a piece of film that fits the window makes positioning it easier.
Check the instructions for your specific product to determine the installation process. For wet application products, you typically remove the backing, and spray the film and window generously with water. Position the film on the window, making sure the grooves are straight up and down. Then, use a scraper or squeegee to smooth out the air bubbles. Dry up the water around the edges, and trim the edges using a utility knife and a straight edge if needed. That's all there is to it! If you love the look, use the leftovers for other areas, like your bathrooms, where you want to maintain natural light but give yourself some privacy.
Traditionally, you install reeded glass vertically with the ridges running up an down the window. But if you want to change up the look, test it out horizontally before you cut the film to see if you prefer that look. And if you're not digging the fluted glass look, frosted glass spray is another budget-friendly way to add privacy to glass front doors by creating the look of specialty glass.