Skip Curtains & Blinds: The Affordable (And Stylish) Way To Cover Glass Doors

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Light flooding in through your glass door delivers a little burst of happiness and reduces your energy use by cutting down on the need for supplemental lighting. However, there are also downsides to glass front doors. The large panes of glass expose your home to the prying eyes of neighbors walking by, delivery drivers dropping off packages, and even potential burglars casing the neighborhood. What's a natural light lover to do?

One affordable and stylish option is to cover the window portion with reeded glass window film. It's transparent enough to let the light in and to see if someone is standing outside your door, but it partially blocks the view to the inside to give you more privacy.

You can find a variety of these products, including this Velimax Reeded Glass Window Film on Amazon, which costs less than $6 for a 78.7-inch roll. Applying reeded window film gives your door the look of high-end specialty glass without the cost or the need for professional installation. Many options are static cling films that use water to help them stick. So the installation process is simple, and the product is removable — perfect for renters (it's an easy way to make your rental feel like home) or homeowners who like to redecorate often. It's a versatile option whether you have a few small windows and sidelights to cover or a full door of glass that needs better coverage.