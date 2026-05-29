Skip Landscape Fabric: Here's A Better Way To Prevent Weeds In Gravel Driveways

Landscape fabric, which is a tightly woven synthetic fabric designed to block both light and weed growth, is commonly used as a base for gravel driveways. Before you decide whether you should use landscape fabric as a way of keeping weeds from growing in gravel, however, know that it is not a long-term solution for weed prevention. A better, more permanent method would be to ensure your gravel driveway has a good sub-base.

A sub-base is a layer of crushed aggregates that serves as the foundation of your gravel driveway. It's compacted directly atop the undisturbed sub-grade soil and acts as the primary layer upon which the base and decorative gravel sit. The purpose of the sub-base is to provide a strong footing that keeps the gravel from sinking, while also evenly distributing the weight loads of cars and foot traffic.

Aside from its structural value, a good sub-base is critical if you never want to see weeds poking through your gravel driveway. Owing to its dense compaction, the sub-base won't allow water, light, or air to permeate the soil. These are the elements that all weeds need in order to grow. By contrast, landscape fabric will allow air and water to seep through, allowing weed seeds to germinate and potentially push their way through.