The Little-Known Tip You Need To Successfully Keep Weeds From Growing In Gravel
Gravel paths and driveways have been around for ages and for good reasons. They are durable, effective, and attractive. It's hard to beat a trio like that. But with all the good things provided by gravel paths and driveways comes a significant drawback: Weeds. These are like a plague that is nearly impossible to avoid. So, what is a foolproof way to get rid of weeds growing in your gravel? There is one tip that can overcome weeds trying to invade your gravel, at least for a time: Landscape fabric. Also known as geotextile fabric, it can be used to put a semi-permeable layer between the ground and your gravel to inhibit weed growth. Does it work? Well, yes and no. As such, there are pros and cons of using landscape fabric.
There is no doubt that properly installed landscape fabric under gravel will stop weed growth for some period of time. The better the installation and the higher the quality of the fabric are factors that will extend that time frame. However, over time, dust, dirt, and other organic compounds will embed in the gravel, providing a place for seeds to germinate. Yep, weeds will grow on top of the fabric. That's the bad news. The good news is that the environment provides limited nutrients and is not an ideal place for plants to grow. They are easier to pull out by hand and susceptible to homemade weed treatments and garden torches – environmentally safe weed control techniques. (Herbicides work too.) In this situation, the landscape fabric is still providing value, but it is less obvious. At some point in time, the fabric will degrade; tears, rips, and holes will occur, and other failures will happen. And thus weeds will absolutely grow in those failures.
Fabric options and considerations
Landscape fabric generally comes in two types: Woven and spun fabrics. The woven fabric is generally considered stronger and more durable of the two options. With both types, you will find differing thicknesses available, with thicker fabrics being more durable. Cost considerations aside, you will want the most durable product you can find under your gravel. It will last the longest. Another factor in extending the fabric's effectiveness is proper installation. If you are making a path or driveway, before you put down the fabric and gravel, level the surface, clear it of obstacles, and put down a layer of sand or stone dust. When you lay the fabric, use landscape fabric staples to secure it to the ground and overlap each joint by at least 12 inches. Then, put down the gravel at its recommended depth (thicker is better).
There are a couple of things you can do to keep the random weed from getting established. Use a leaf blower on a regular basis to blow away seeds and loose organic material. You can also flood the gravel with water to keep them from embedding in the gravel. Even so, know that your efforts will not be 100% effective. If weeds invade, the most effective, environmentally safe way to get rid of them is pulling them, followed by using a garden torch and then homemade weed killing solutions (like natural ways to kill them using baking soda and vinegar). Weeds are frustratingly good at finding a way to grow where you don't want them, including your gravel paths and driveways. But good-quality landscape fabric is a great tip to keep them at bay for a good while.