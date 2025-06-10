The Little-Known Tip You Need To Successfully Keep Weeds From Growing In Gravel

Gravel paths and driveways have been around for ages and for good reasons. They are durable, effective, and attractive. It's hard to beat a trio like that. But with all the good things provided by gravel paths and driveways comes a significant drawback: Weeds. These are like a plague that is nearly impossible to avoid. So, what is a foolproof way to get rid of weeds growing in your gravel? There is one tip that can overcome weeds trying to invade your gravel, at least for a time: Landscape fabric. Also known as geotextile fabric, it can be used to put a semi-permeable layer between the ground and your gravel to inhibit weed growth. Does it work? Well, yes and no. As such, there are pros and cons of using landscape fabric.

There is no doubt that properly installed landscape fabric under gravel will stop weed growth for some period of time. The better the installation and the higher the quality of the fabric are factors that will extend that time frame. However, over time, dust, dirt, and other organic compounds will embed in the gravel, providing a place for seeds to germinate. Yep, weeds will grow on top of the fabric. That's the bad news. The good news is that the environment provides limited nutrients and is not an ideal place for plants to grow. They are easier to pull out by hand and susceptible to homemade weed treatments and garden torches – environmentally safe weed control techniques. (Herbicides work too.) In this situation, the landscape fabric is still providing value, but it is less obvious. At some point in time, the fabric will degrade; tears, rips, and holes will occur, and other failures will happen. And thus weeds will absolutely grow in those failures.