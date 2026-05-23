The Overlooked Solution For Preventing Carpenter Bees Is So Simple

Larger, shinier, and more robust than bumblebees, carpenter bees have a habit of destroying wooden structures. They leave perfectly round holes in the wood to dig nesting tunnels that can sometimes be 10 inches deep. If you've ever heard a consistent buzzing coming from your walls, seen small patches of sawdust, or those aforementioned circular holes, you're dealing with carpenter bees. And while there are myriad ways to repel carpenter bees, the most overlooked way is actually the simplest: don't build with wood to begin with.

Carpenter bees are naturally drawn to dead, rotted, or untreated wood because it is easy to drill into. Decks, sheds, or siding made from soft woods like pine, cedar, Douglas fir, or California redwood are particularly vulnerable. If you know carpenter bees are a problem in your area, it'd be wise to consider building with materials other than wood, such as composites, vinyl, or metals. All of these are resistant to carpenter bees because they are not the kinds of materials the bees are instinctively drawn to.

Now, if you already have a deck or siding that is affected by carpenter bees, you could always replace the damaged wood and give it a new coat of paint or sealant. While this will be effective against them drilling into your deck for a little while, the bees will find a way into the wood if they are determined to nest. So, working with synthetic or metal materials is really the simplest choice to make.