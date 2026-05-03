How To Repel Carpenter Bees Using One Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand

When there's an influx of pollinating insects around your home during the springtime, chances are you might also see more carpenter bees around your yard or garden. Like most U.S. native bees, carpenters mate in the spring and then quickly build nests. Unlike bumblebees who build their nests underground, carpenter bees target wood. These not only include trees, but also people-made structures such as a built wood fence or even wood-framed buildings. It's good for carpenter bees to have places they can nest, but of course it can be bad news for homeowners if they have to deal with damaged wooden structures around their property. Though carpenter bee management can be challenging, it might be worth trying effective remedies to help repel them before they cause serious structural damage. Almond oil may be one such solution, but both timing and technique are critical.

As the name suggests, almond oil is made from extracts of almonds via pressing machines. While it's possible to create cold-pressed almond oil on your own at home, it's arguably much easier to buy commercial versions. There are numerous human benefits associated with almond oil, so it might seem surprising to see this liquid as a possible solution for carpenter bees. As with many other types of natural pest control remedies, it's thought that almond oil might repel certain pests because of its fragrance. To that end, it turns out that carpenter bees dislike the smell of almond oil. When applied on unpainted or unfinished wood, there's a chance that the smell could be off-putting to these insects, and they might take up their nesting activities elsewhere.