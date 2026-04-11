What To Do If You Find A Carpenter Bee Nest In Your Yard

During spring and summer, it's perfectly normal to see bees flocking to your yard, especially if you've created an oasis for them in the form of an on-trend garden that brings more butterflies and pollinators. But while most bees stop by to pick up pollen and continue their hard work of helping beneficial flowers you've planted reproduce, some can have unexpected effects. One such bee is the carpenter bee, which can build nests in your yard in some unwanted places. And if you've started seeing small circular holes appear on wood surfaces outside your home, complete with little piles of sawdust next to them, you just might have carpenter bees taking up residence in your yard. If you find a nest, repellents, sealing openings, and swapping soft woods for hardwood can discourage these bees, but you should avoid insecticides.

Carpenter bees are different from honey bees or bumblebees. In most of the U.S., particularly the Northeastern states, the eastern carpenter bee (Xylocopa virginica) is the kind you'll likely encounter. While these bees are pollinators — important pollinators who play a role in helping local plants grow — they can also leave behind damage. Female bees (once mated) are the ones who typically do damage to wood, boring tunnels into the wood of decks, patios, furniture, and even home siding to create nests. These bees are key players within their local ecosystem, but their tunneling nature can pose serious problems, especially if they're revisiting the same wood pieces. All of the holes they bore can also expose your yard's wood goods and structures to issues like moisture and rot over time.