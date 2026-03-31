One Of 2026's Hottest Garden Trends Brings More Butterflies & Pollinators To Your Yard

Garden trends come and go, and 2026 is introducing new ones — including some that will reshape your outdoor space. And this year, one of the hottest trends popping up in gardens everywhere is all about choosing plants that'll catch the attention of pollinators. Gardeners are choosing plants that attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, as well as birds and other minuscule members of the ecosystem.

Pollinator plants are — as their name implies — plants that help pollinators do their jobs. They are native, non-invasive plants that offer food, water, or shelter to the insects that help pollinate our world, like bees, butterflies, moths, and hummingbirds. Since their habitats have started facing troubles in recent years, they have fewer places they can head to perform their important work of helping more than 75% of flowering plants and 85% of our food grow. The rising 2026 trend of adding pollinator-friendly plants into home gardens helps increase their options.

Best of all, if you adopt the pollinator-friendly plant trend in your own garden, odds are you'll see another benefit: All of your chosen plants are likely to thrive without much attention or effort on your part. That's because pollinator gardens typically include plants native to your local area. The bees, butterflies, and other insects in your hometown are part of the local ecosystem, after all. That means the plants will generally grow easily, and the pollinators visiting these plants tend to help them thrive, too.