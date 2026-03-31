One Of 2026's Hottest Garden Trends Brings More Butterflies & Pollinators To Your Yard
Garden trends come and go, and 2026 is introducing new ones — including some that will reshape your outdoor space. And this year, one of the hottest trends popping up in gardens everywhere is all about choosing plants that'll catch the attention of pollinators. Gardeners are choosing plants that attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, as well as birds and other minuscule members of the ecosystem.
Pollinator plants are — as their name implies — plants that help pollinators do their jobs. They are native, non-invasive plants that offer food, water, or shelter to the insects that help pollinate our world, like bees, butterflies, moths, and hummingbirds. Since their habitats have started facing troubles in recent years, they have fewer places they can head to perform their important work of helping more than 75% of flowering plants and 85% of our food grow. The rising 2026 trend of adding pollinator-friendly plants into home gardens helps increase their options.
Best of all, if you adopt the pollinator-friendly plant trend in your own garden, odds are you'll see another benefit: All of your chosen plants are likely to thrive without much attention or effort on your part. That's because pollinator gardens typically include plants native to your local area. The bees, butterflies, and other insects in your hometown are part of the local ecosystem, after all. That means the plants will generally grow easily, and the pollinators visiting these plants tend to help them thrive, too.
How to bring 2026's pollinator-friendly plant trend into your garden
If you're interested in trying the trend of adding pollinator-friendly plants into your garden, you'll have many different options. When picking out specific plants, you'll want to look for annuals and perennials that are native to your region and offer the nectar and pollen that pollinators need. Native plants are those that have been in a region for thousands of years naturally, without being brought there by humans from entirely different areas. Native plants tend to have plenty of the pollen and nectar that your local pollinators seek.
Pollinators' love of native plants means you can (and should) style this 2026 garden trend to suit what's native to your region. For example, gardeners in Minnesota can plant wild bergamot (or bee balm) and blazing star to draw bees and butterflies. Those in New Mexico may want to plant showy milkweed and red dome blanketflower in addition to wild bergamot. And Utah-based gardeners can choose columbine, mountain mahogany, and sunflowers. These are just a few examples of how varied pollinator-friendly plants can be.
And speaking of variety: Using a diverse mix of flowers will help make your garden welcoming to more different types of pollinators. Sure, flowers will steal the show, but mixing in herbs, fruits, and vegetables can make your garden even more enticing.