Planting This Herb Near Your Rosemary Will Make Your Garden A Pollinator Paradise

There are a number of reasons to grow rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) in your garden. It can be used in a variety of food and drink recipes and is thought to offer a variety of health benefits. Rosemary is also very effective at attracting pollinators, which is a very eco-friendly thing to do for your garden. However, if you want to take things to the next level, you should plant thyme (Thymus vulgaris) near your rosemary. This companion plant will help the rosemary thrive, and make your garden a pollinator paradise.

It is fairly well known that these two herbs complement each other well in the kitchen. They are equally complementary of each other in the garden, making for great planting companions. One of the reasons they are perfect companion plants is that, as Mediterranean herbs, they both require the same growing conditions. Those conditions include full sun and dry soil that lacks the nutrients many other plants require. They also share some of the same traits, such as repelling pests and attracting pollinators.

Given that rosemary attracts pollinators on its own, it may seem as though planting it next to thyme will simply double the number of nectar producing flowers for pollinators to peruse. While that does have a bit to do with it, despite their similarities, it's actually the differences between rosemary and thyme that truly help to enhance the overall appeal of your garden to pollinators like birds, bees, and butterflies.