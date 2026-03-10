These 20 Companion Plants Will Help Your Rosemary Thrive

Rosemary is among the most versatile of all herbs. From one plant, you can provide seasoning for a roast chicken, remove odors from your home, burn it in your campfire to ward off mosquitoes, or create a concoction to stimulate hair growth! However, none of this is possible without a healthy rosemary plant. And if you want your rosemary to absolutely flourish, you are going to want to make sure that you are planting the right companions nearby.

Companion planting is a gardening practice by which you sow plants that enhance the crop production and health of those around them. The point of companion planting is to provide your herbs, vegetables, and fruit with school yard buddies that they can keep playing nice with. Whether it's warding off pests or providing some additional nutrients to the surrounding soil, companion plants will do the job of making sure you have a garden that thrives. For example, if you plant garlic next to rosemary, the garlic will help enhance the flavor of the rosemary, while the rosemary's strong scent helps ward off pests from bothering the garlic.

And unlike fennel, who has next to no friends in the garden, rosemary has an awful lot of plants that it works well with. Besides garlic, there are numerous other types of herbs, flowers, vegetables, and fruits that will benefit your rosemary to the point where it is thriving.