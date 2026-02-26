One Of The Best Rosemary Companion Plants? This Popular, Fast-Growing Herb

Whether you're a gardening aficionado or a planting newbie, herbs can be an excellent addition to your growing space. Many varieties of these plants offer plenty of benefits that often go beyond your garden. Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) in particular is often loved for its lovely blue blossoms and distinctive, enjoyable scent, but it's also included in gardens for its functional benefits. Rosemary has medicinal benefits and can help with digestion and skin health, and it's an easy-to-grow herb that can help keep pests out of your garden. Its specific properties make it a great option to help protect plants like beans and carrots. If you've added this beneficial herb to your garden, you might be wondering what you might pair it with. One of the best companion plants for rosemary is another beneficial and fast-growing herb: oregano.

Oregano (Origanum vulgare) is an aromatic herb with small round green leaves and blossoms that are pink, purple, or white. Like rosemary, it is also a part of the mint family. It's highly popular in the culinary world and is similarly valued for a variety of medicinal purposes, helping with afflictions like an upset stomach and common colds. It grows quickly, so you won't have to wait long to reap the benefits of pairing this plant with your established rosemary.