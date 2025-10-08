Keep Mosquitoes Away From Your Home Naturally By Burning This Common Kitchen Herb

There are few things more annoying than mosquitoes, especially in your home. Their bites are unbelievably itchy and surprisingly numerous if they catch you while relaxing or sleeping, and if they find a mate, they can lay eggs within 48 hours of mating. Unfortunately, when mosquitoes lay eggs, they lay between 100 and 300 eggs at a time, leading to a full-on assault on your home. As such, finding the right repellent is crucial to getting rid of mosquitoes indoors, and you should look no further than burning a sprig of rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus).

Rosemary has been found to be an effective mosquito repellent. In a study published in the Malaria Journal, a 20% oil solution of rosemary provided 100% protection for eight hours. In another study for the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Medicine, researchers concluded that the oils showed strong repellent properties for up to 90 minutes. To release those magical essential oils that deter mosquitoes, the easiest thing to do is burn sprigs of fresh rosemary. Burning rosemary releases the essential oils into the air, which disrupts the senses of the mosquitoes. While it may not be as concentrated as other methods, burning rosemary still works well as a mosquito repellent method, while also carrying other potential benefits such as reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

That being said, if you choose to burn rosemary, you should do so safely. Place several fresh rosemary sprigs inside a fire-resistant bowl. Carefully light one end of a sprig on fire and then quickly, but softly, blow the fire out. The result should be a smoldered bowl of rosemary sprigs that will emanate a pleasing aroma. You should avoid burning rosemary during high fire risk situations, such as extreme heat and drought.