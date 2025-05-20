The Painful Surprise You Didn't Know About Composite Decking
Considered one of the most durable materials for a long-lasting deck, composite decking is a popular choice for outdoor living spaces. It's low-maintenance in nature and comes in a number of different finishes, making it both practical and fashionable for patios, balconies, and decks. Given how popular the material has gotten in recent years, homeowners are likely well aware of both benefits and some drawbacks to the material, namely the cost of installation and difficulties when it comes to repair, but there is one painful surprise you may not know about composite decking: It can get dangerously hot to the touch.
Tests reveal that some composite material choices reached temperatures of up to 148 degrees F on sunny days when the overall temperature was in the mid-80s degrees F. This equates to an almost 74 degrees F swing between ambient and decking temperatures, making the deck around 48% hotter than the air. While you may think it's not too hot outside, and thus try to walk on your deck with bare feet, you'll likely experience an unpleasant burn. The same goes for furry family members. Letting them outside on the deck when the surface is unbearably hot can lead to painful burns on their paws.
To be fair to composite decking, it's not the only hot material out there. In fact, brick, clay, and poured concrete can reach temperatures of up to 119 degrees F to 150 degrees F in extreme weather conditions. But with composite deck temperatures routinely reaching 100 degrees F, even on temperate, 80 degrees F summer days, it is one of the most susceptible materials to increasing temperatures.
Strategies to keep your composite decking cool in the summer
Skin exposure to temperatures of 150 degrees F can easily lead to second- and third-degree burns. Thus, having cooling mechanisms in place for your composite decking is essential to ensure the health and safety of your family members and pets during warmer months. One of the easiest strategies to cool down your deck is by simply hosing it down with water, but while this solution is quick, it's also temporary. For longer-lasting strategies, consider adding an awning or patio cover to create shade and keep your decking bearable. Other ideas that aren't as costly as an overhead structure include putting rugs down on the surface or placing taller plants around the deck to create moments of respite from the sun.
If you're still trying to choose which is the best decking material for you, consider that some composite materials and even colors will affect how hot the surface gets in your deck design and planning. Lighter colors, like greys, and lighter browns should be routinely tested at lower temperatures than their darker counterparts. Dark brown materials reached temperatures eight to 12 degrees higher than light brown options. The good news is that technology in composite decking is always advancing, and some companies have engineered heat-resistant composite materials that remain 30 degrees F cooler than older versions. Very soon, we may be able to have our cake and eat it, too (perhaps have our deck, and walk on it too) with composite deck options, but in the meantime, be sure to stay cool in the summer.