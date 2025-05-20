The Painful Surprise You Didn't Know About Composite Decking

Considered one of the most durable materials for a long-lasting deck, composite decking is a popular choice for outdoor living spaces. It's low-maintenance in nature and comes in a number of different finishes, making it both practical and fashionable for patios, balconies, and decks. Given how popular the material has gotten in recent years, homeowners are likely well aware of both benefits and some drawbacks to the material, namely the cost of installation and difficulties when it comes to repair, but there is one painful surprise you may not know about composite decking: It can get dangerously hot to the touch.

Tests reveal that some composite material choices reached temperatures of up to 148 degrees F on sunny days when the overall temperature was in the mid-80s degrees F. This equates to an almost 74 degrees F swing between ambient and decking temperatures, making the deck around 48% hotter than the air. While you may think it's not too hot outside, and thus try to walk on your deck with bare feet, you'll likely experience an unpleasant burn. The same goes for furry family members. Letting them outside on the deck when the surface is unbearably hot can lead to painful burns on their paws.

To be fair to composite decking, it's not the only hot material out there. In fact, brick, clay, and poured concrete can reach temperatures of up to 119 degrees F to 150 degrees F in extreme weather conditions. But with composite deck temperatures routinely reaching 100 degrees F, even on temperate, 80 degrees F summer days, it is one of the most susceptible materials to increasing temperatures.