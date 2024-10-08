The Most Durable Material For A Long-Lasting Deck

In some ways, choosing the best decking material based on its durability is like choosing your favorite band based on who has the best drummer. It's perfectly okay to be inflexible about both, but you'd better like jazz and the hollow ringing of rain on aluminum tubes. But for most of us, these preferences exist in a more nuanced context that takes into account other priorities. So, let's have a look at the most durable deck material, as well as the most durable option that you're likely to be happy with. For the most part, that means aluminum and composite decking, and here's why you might be happier with one of these durable alternatives over the other.

A lot goes into a deck material decision. You might care about any combination of durability, cost, ease of installation, ease of maintenance, aesthetics, sound characteristics, and other factors. Almost any decking material will give you reliable (though perhaps not maintenance-free) service for 10-15 years. If durability is a big concern for you, you are probably looking for something that will last considerably longer than that. And the thing is that even doubling the lifespan to 25 years or so doesn't eliminate too many possibilities. Ipe and some other hardwoods, composite decking, redwood, PVC, and other options will give you at least a couple of decades of service. If you're looking for truly exceptional durability, then, you might turn to aluminum.