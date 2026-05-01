Keep Carpenter Bees From Drilling Into Your Deck With An Easy DIY Solution

Carpenter bees rarely sting and are important pollinators, but not everyone will be happy to find a carpenter bee nest in your yard. If you have a deck, porch, or other wooden structure, you may not be thrilled to see them buzzing around. These bees live up to their name, drilling tunnels through wood to build their nests. Luckily, there's an easy way to keep them out of your deck! A protective coat of paint and sealant will deter carpenter bees and keep your deck safe.

Carpenter bees will nest in any wood, but they do have a preference for softer wood. They particularly enjoy wood that is weathered, old, and untreated. If you're building a new structure, using a more durable material for your deck can help encourage carpenter bees to go elsewhere, but if your wooden deck is already built then you're better off focusing on making it unappealing to them.

Keeping your deck in good shape and protecting it with an outdoor paint or sealant is the easiest way to make it less appealing to the carpenter bees. Since it takes more effort to build a nest there, carpenter bees are more likely to leave it alone, especially if there are other wooden objects nearby for them to nest in. However, carpenter bees can still burrow through paint if they're determined and don't have any other options. Consider adding a more attractive nesting site to your yard to keep the carpenter bees satisfied enough that they don't attempt to chew through the paint. Any old wooden object will work great for this.