Keep Carpenter Bees From Drilling Into Your Deck With An Easy DIY Solution
Carpenter bees rarely sting and are important pollinators, but not everyone will be happy to find a carpenter bee nest in your yard. If you have a deck, porch, or other wooden structure, you may not be thrilled to see them buzzing around. These bees live up to their name, drilling tunnels through wood to build their nests. Luckily, there's an easy way to keep them out of your deck! A protective coat of paint and sealant will deter carpenter bees and keep your deck safe.
Carpenter bees will nest in any wood, but they do have a preference for softer wood. They particularly enjoy wood that is weathered, old, and untreated. If you're building a new structure, using a more durable material for your deck can help encourage carpenter bees to go elsewhere, but if your wooden deck is already built then you're better off focusing on making it unappealing to them.
Keeping your deck in good shape and protecting it with an outdoor paint or sealant is the easiest way to make it less appealing to the carpenter bees. Since it takes more effort to build a nest there, carpenter bees are more likely to leave it alone, especially if there are other wooden objects nearby for them to nest in. However, carpenter bees can still burrow through paint if they're determined and don't have any other options. Consider adding a more attractive nesting site to your yard to keep the carpenter bees satisfied enough that they don't attempt to chew through the paint. Any old wooden object will work great for this.
How to properly seal your deck against carpenter bees
Before you slap down a layer of paint and call it a day, it's important to prepare your deck properly. Start by washing it. It doesn't need to be perfectly clean, but make sure it's clear of debris and also ensure to clean mold and mildew off your deck. This will help your sealant of choice adhere properly and last longer. Next, fill in any large holes, whether they're from the carpenter bees or another source. Your paint or sealant won't be able to completely coat the inside of the holes, leaving them vulnerable to returning carpenter bees. Wood putty is the easiest way to fill these holes, but you can use something else if you prefer.
Now your deck is ready for a layer of paint. Make sure it's designed for outdoor use, as indoor paints may not be as weather-resistant. It's a good idea to add a quick coat of sealant over the paint to help prevent it from peeling. The longer your protective coat lasts, the less frequently you have to reapply it in order to keep your deck safe! Cover your entire deck carefully in at least one layer, and don't skip the underside or support posts if they're exposed. Any wood left untreated could be the next nesting site of the carpenter bees. Once your deck is painted and sealed, remember to keep up with regular maintenance. If you have any other nearby wooden structures that you don't want the carpenter bees to nest in, such as a shed or garden bench, it's a good idea to give them the same treatment.