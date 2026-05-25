Ditch Traditional Drawer Liners — Here's A Creative, More Stylish Option

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Sometimes, the tiniest details around the house have the biggest impact. Opening a kitchen cabinet, a bathroom vanity, or a bedroom dresser might seem like a snooze fest — and could potentially reveal a mess — but with a little cleanup and some ingenuity, those drawers can perfectly complement your room's aesthetic and add a playful pop. All you need to do is ditch the boring ol' drawer liners and opt for contact paper that oozes fun colors and playful patterns.

Functional, unique, and as temporary or permanent as you'd like it to be, this clever way to use peel-and-stick wallpaper and contact paper gives these adhesives another purpose beyond their expected intent. However, you'll have to consider what's going inside the drawers, as you won't be able to utilize the non-slip and waterproof features of a traditional drawer liner. Once you've settled on a location for your project, it doesn't take much to get this DIY cooking: Grab a measuring tape, scissors, a precision craft knife like the Fiskars Detail Craft Knife, and of course, the contact paper of your choosing.