Ditch Traditional Drawer Liners — Here's A Creative, More Stylish Option
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Sometimes, the tiniest details around the house have the biggest impact. Opening a kitchen cabinet, a bathroom vanity, or a bedroom dresser might seem like a snooze fest — and could potentially reveal a mess — but with a little cleanup and some ingenuity, those drawers can perfectly complement your room's aesthetic and add a playful pop. All you need to do is ditch the boring ol' drawer liners and opt for contact paper that oozes fun colors and playful patterns.
Functional, unique, and as temporary or permanent as you'd like it to be, this clever way to use peel-and-stick wallpaper and contact paper gives these adhesives another purpose beyond their expected intent. However, you'll have to consider what's going inside the drawers, as you won't be able to utilize the non-slip and waterproof features of a traditional drawer liner. Once you've settled on a location for your project, it doesn't take much to get this DIY cooking: Grab a measuring tape, scissors, a precision craft knife like the Fiskars Detail Craft Knife, and of course, the contact paper of your choosing.
How to line contact paper in your drawers
Before you get started, give those messy dresser drawers, bathroom shelves, or kitchen cabinets a thorough clean and remove their contents — and the drawer itself, if possible. Once the surface you're working with is dry, take your measuring tape to secure the proper dimensions. Cut your contact paper accordingly, place it in the drawer, and use a precision knife for those tricky spots, if necessary. When you're done, smooth out the final product with your hand or a credit card.
Use this opportunity to accentuate your room's aesthetic by opting for complementary shades and motifs that add a fun touch. If you're trying this out in the kitchen, add a touch of whimsy by dressing up nearby countertop space with vintage pottery items and fun trinkets. If this is a project you're trying for the bedroom dresser, add photo frames, a jewelry box, and other accessories that match the paper you're choosing. Regardless of the location, should you have extra paper on hand after your craft, consider adding it to other spots in the house, like open shelving units, the stairs, or — drumroll, please — the wall.