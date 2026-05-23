Empty Spice Jars Aren't Trash: 8 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Home Treasures

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You've shaken the last of the dried flakes out of another spice jar. Or maybe you switched all of your store-bought spices into uniform reusable jars. However you ended up with a collection of old spice jars, hold onto them instead of sending them to the recycling bin. They still have a lot of life left in them for uses far beyond cooking ingredients.

The small size of spice jars might make their repurposing capabilities seem limited. But they're perfect for everything from displaying mini bouquets and terrariums to holding pens and dispensing baby wipes. Glass jars are the most durable option and can be quite decorative, whether you leave them as clear glass or paint them for a tinted look.

Before you start any of these spice jar repurposing projects, clean the containers well to remove the old spices. That keeps any remaining spice powder from contaminating the new projects. Removing the labels by soaking the jars in warm, soapy water gives you a blank canvas. Or, remove pesky stickers from glass jars with shortening. Then, you're ready to craft sustainable, low-cost projects for your home.