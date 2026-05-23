Empty Spice Jars Aren't Trash: 8 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Home Treasures
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You've shaken the last of the dried flakes out of another spice jar. Or maybe you switched all of your store-bought spices into uniform reusable jars. However you ended up with a collection of old spice jars, hold onto them instead of sending them to the recycling bin. They still have a lot of life left in them for uses far beyond cooking ingredients.
The small size of spice jars might make their repurposing capabilities seem limited. But they're perfect for everything from displaying mini bouquets and terrariums to holding pens and dispensing baby wipes. Glass jars are the most durable option and can be quite decorative, whether you leave them as clear glass or paint them for a tinted look.
Before you start any of these spice jar repurposing projects, clean the containers well to remove the old spices. That keeps any remaining spice powder from contaminating the new projects. Removing the labels by soaking the jars in warm, soapy water gives you a blank canvas. Or, remove pesky stickers from glass jars with shortening. Then, you're ready to craft sustainable, low-cost projects for your home.
Make a mini vase to display small bouquets
Glass spice jars can double as mini vases with or without embellishments. If the jar has a plastic cap with holes in it, leave that intact and slide the stems through the holes to help with the arrangement. Or, pull the cap off and arrange the stems in the bottle opening. To dress it up a little, give glass jars a stunning vintage makeover with tinted Mod Podge. Layer strips of fabric, ribbon, twine, or other embellishments around the jar, or decoupage decorative napkins on the glass.
Nurture an ecosystem with a spice jar terrarium
There are lots of unique ways to display your plants, but this tiny encapsulated ecosystem is one of the cutest. Put a little bit of terrarium substrate (often a mix of potting soil, sphagnum moss, sand, and other materials) in the bottom, followed by moss, plants, sticks, and other decorations. You can also add springtails to the terrarium. The insects help keep the inside clean by eating mold and decaying materials. Keep it moist and watch the pocket-sized plant habitat grow.
Store sprigs of herbs in water to keep them fresh
Transforming your kitchen windowsill into a thriving herb garden (or growing them outdoors) means you'll need to harvest a lot of stems. Sure, you can dry or freeze those herbs, but you may want to keep some fresh for upcoming meals. Cutting little springs and putting them in an old spice jar with water helps the herbs last longer. While herbs with softer stems last longer when refrigerated, others can stay out on the counter, acting as decor, especially if you add cute labels to the jars.
Pour in melted wax for a spicy candle
Making candles works with a wide-mouth glass jar — like these Tbwind Square Glass Spice Jars. A tin spice jar also works. And you don't have to worry about washing the container thoroughly, since the leftover spices will add a distinct scent to the candle. In fact, you can add a little more in the bottom before you pour in the wax. Or, add whole spices, like cinnamon sticks, into the melted wax to keep it on theme and add a decorative touch. To save money, melt leftover wax from other candles to use.
Keep a few pens handy on a desk or shelf
Skip the expensive desk organizers and repurpose items around your home. An old spice jar is the perfect size to hold a few of your favorite pens in a spot where you use them often. You can either remove the lid or drill a few pen-sized holes in it. The small jars also work well with the lids on to hold small items, like paper clips or thumb tacks. Decorate the lids to dress up the look.
Turn it into a toothpick holder
Taller spice jars can get a new life as a toothpick holder. Just make sure the jar is tall enough to hold the toothpicks. Then, place them inside. If the holes on the shaker lid are large enough for the toothpicks to fit through, leave the lid on. When you need a toothpick, you can shake the jar gently to release one, so you don't have to worry about them spilling.
Customize colorful spice jar shot glasses
A TikTok creator, @redeux_style, adds a little fun to any party by turning old glass spice jars into shot glasses. Pebeo Vitrea 160 Glass Paint, which is non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, tints the glass spice jars. You can also add vinyl stickers or decoupage decorations onto the jar shot glasses. They're the perfect size for taking shots, whether you prefer alcohol or wellness juice shots. They're decorative on a shelf between uses, too.
Dispense baby wipes from a modified spice jar
This genius spice jar upcycling idea also comes from @redeux_style in the same TikTok video. She also uses the glass paint on these jars, although decoupaging a pretty printed napkin onto the glass would also block the view inside. A store-bought bottle with a flip-top lid is ideal. Put a roll of baby wipes or sanitizing wipes inside. Cut out the center of the hole-filled inner lid portion to create a larger opening that allows the wipes to go through. Put it in a guest bedroom or bathroom for a pretty, convenient touch.